Wiese signs contract extension with L.A. Sparks

Sydney Wiese is staying in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Sparks announced Friday that they have signed the former Oregon State guard to a contract extension through the 2022 season.

Wiese recorded career highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals, minutes, starts and field goals made in 2019 under first-year coach Derek Fisher.

“Sydney is a huge part of the culture and identity we’re building in Los Angeles,” Sparks managing partner and governor Eric Holoman said. “She had a great season for us in 2019 and I’m excited for her continued growth with our group.”

In her third WNBA season in 2019, Wiese appeared in 32 games and started 16, averaging 4.8 points and 1.8 assists per game, while shooting 37% on 3-pointers. She averaged 20.6 minutes per game and appeared in all four of the Sparks’ playoff games.

“Sydney Wiese is an invaluable part of our organization,” Fisher said. “She can play multiple backcourt positions, provides outside shooting, and is a model teammate and professional.”

Wiese was drafted 11th overall by the Sparks in the 2017 WNBA Draft out of Oregon State, where she set school records for assists and 3-pointers made. She also set the Pac-12 record for career 3-pointers made.