Wiese signs contract extension with L.A. Sparks

Sydney Wiese is staying in Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Sparks announced Friday that they have signed the former Oregon State guard to a contract extension through the 2022 season.
Wiese recorded career highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals, minutes, starts and field goals made in 2019 under first-year coach Derek Fisher.
“Sydney is a huge part of the culture and identity we’re building in Los Angeles,” Sparks managing partner and governor Eric Holoman said. “She had a great season for us in 2019 and I’m excited for her continued growth with our group.”
In her third WNBA season in 2019, Wiese appeared in 32 games and started 16, averaging 4.8 points and 1.8 assists per game, while shooting 37% on 3-pointers. She averaged 20.6 minutes per game and appeared in all four of the Sparks’ playoff games.
“Sydney Wiese is an invaluable part of our organization,” Fisher said. “She can play multiple backcourt positions, provides outside shooting, and is a model teammate and professional.”
Wiese was drafted 11th overall by the Sparks in the 2017 WNBA Draft out of Oregon State, where she set school records for assists and 3-pointers made. She also set the Pac-12 record for career 3-pointers made.
“I have so much gratitude for our owners, Michael Fischer, and coach Fisher,” Wiese said. “They have stuck with me throughout my transition from college to becoming familiar with the league. Their commitment to me as a person, player and professional is unmatched. I take pride in wearing purple and gold and I am excited to continue to represent the Sparks organization.”
Wiese and her Sparks teammates, which includes college teammate Marie Gulich, who was acquired in a trade from the Atlanta Dream this offseason, are still waiting to see when the season might begin as the start has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Wiese tested positive for COVID-19 but has recovered.
