Oregon State women's basketball fans might have seen a familiar face when they watched the Beavers on Pac-12 Network this season. Former OSU star Sydney Wiese served as the analyst for three games alongside play-by-play announcer Ann Schatz.

For Wiese, this trial run as a broadcaster was a way to investigate a future career option while she continued her rehabilitation from a knee injury she suffered last March.

“It’s been a real reminder of, ‘Basketball’s not going to last forever,’” Wiese said of the injury. “So what are things I want to do outside of that once I’m done playing?”

The idea started last summer when Wiese traveled to Oregon from her home in Phoenix and met up with Schatz to have lunch.

“She looked me in the eye and said, “You’re going to commentate. You’re going to try commentating,’” Wiese said.

Schatz said Wiese was a natural candidate. She had always understood the bigger picture of being a student athlete, was beloved by Oregon State fans, had played in the Pac-12 recently and would be well known by those watching the games.

“What a great thing for the conference to extend her involvement with Pac-12 women’s basketball by getting her in the broadcast booth,” Schatz said.

One key to being a successful announcer is personality and Schatz thought Wiese was a good fit, but there was only one way to really find out.

“For a rookie like Syd, especially as an analyst, it’s important to bring an uptempo, upbeat, energetic call to the games. And if that’s not your personality — and Syd has a great personality — but you don’t want her being phony and bouncing off the walls if that’s not her,” Schatz said.

This wasn’t the first time someone had suggested broadcasting to Wiese, but it was the first time she was in a position to pursue it. Since playing at Oregon State, Wiese has spent four seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks and one season with the Washington Mystics. During the WNBA offseasons, she has played overseas, spending time in Australia, Israel, Spain and Italy.

But playing overseas this offseason was not an option because she was going through rehabilitation. So after their meeting, Schatz put Wiese in touch with the right contacts at the Pac-12 Network.

They made a plan to help Wiese make a trial run as a broadcaster. She would be paired with Schatz, who was happy to serve as a mentor, and she would call games involving Oregon State.

That helped Wiese in her preparation because she would be completely familiar with one program and could spend more time studying the other team.

Wiese said that in the week before she called her first game, she spoke with Schatz on the phone every day.

“She was walking me through different things to pay attention to, different things to study, conversations to have with people from the universities,” Wiese said. “What I purposely studied was how Ann calls games. I listened to Ann and her rhythm, how she would set up her partner, what type of stuff to look for as an analyst. I had a conversation with her about, ‘When do I talk? What is that rhythm?’”

Schatz said people underestimate the time and preparation required to be an effective broadcaster. In its own way, it is similar to the practice required to succeed as an athlete.

“While I was trying to convince her to be open to giving it a shot, I wanted her to know what kind of work would be necessary for her to be really good at this, in time. Not right away, it’s going to take some reps, but in time. You don’t just show up and start talking. There’s a lot more to it,” Schatz said.

As one of her first assignments, Wiese was asked to interview Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. For Wiese, this experience showed how far she had to go in this new venture.

“I was so used to being on the receiving end of the questions. I was so stiff in the interview,” Wiese said. “It was so uncomfortable. I’m grateful that it was with Scott because he was awesome. He was so helpful and graceful and made me as comfortable as I could be.”

During the games, Wiese focused on keeping her approach as simple as possible. As the play-by-play announcer, Schatz describes the action for viewers. It is Wiese’s job to answer the question “Why?”

Using language that fans at home can understand, Wiese has to explain why a play worked or didn’t work, or why a play was important within the context of this game.

“The way I approached it was to keep it super simple and to take the approach, ‘What would a casual viewer need to hear or be able to understand?’ Not me trying to give a bunch of basketball jargon to make it even more difficult,” Wiese said.

Everyone who has ever listened to a broadcast knows that former athletes sometimes use this opportunity to talk about themselves, how they played, and how they might have done something differently than what the viewers just watched.

Schatz said Wiese did not fall into that trap.

“This isn't about what you did at Oregon State. That time has come and gone. But your experiences will shine a light on the kids who are playing now, and she got that right away,” Schatz said.

Wiese also handled herself well when the inevitable problems arose. There can be various technical problems during a broadcast — some of which might be evident to viewers and others that aren’t — and Wiese did a good job at those times, Schatz said.

“She didn’t clam up, she didn’t freak out, she didn’t look at me as if to say ‘You do it.’ … She handled it like a pro. She gave good insight and she’s not a homer,” Schatz said.

Wiese doesn’t know when she will get an opportunity to get back in the booth. She has signed with the Phoenix Mercury and hopes to play overseas next winter. Ideally, she would like to return to Spain where she played in 2019-20.

The upcoming WNBA season is an opportunity for Wiese to play in her hometown in front of her friends and family.

“It’s honestly tough to put words to it. It’s super meaningful to me, being away from home for so long, playing for Oregon State, playing professionally in LA and DC, in different countries. For me, I never really thought it would be possible to represent my hometown and so now that it’s real it’s like, ‘OK. This is pretty awesome, I’m pretty excited about this,’” Wiese said.

During this past year Wiese also had the opportunity to do some coaching and that is also an option for her post-playing career.

When the time does arrive to make those choices, Schatz believes Wiese can definitely succeed as a broadcaster.

“Syd can be as good as she wants to be in this. She’s a player and she’s still ballin’ and figuring out what she wants to do overseas or whatever in the offseason, but if she’s bitten by the bug to call these games, be part of a broadcasting team, she’s going to be great. She’s going to be really, really, really good,” Schatz said.