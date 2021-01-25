Pac-12 women's basketball notebook: Ducks getting it done on defense

When you think Oregon women’s basketball the first thought that comes to mind is probably the offensive prowess the Ducks have had the past few years with the likes of Sabrina Ionescu, Ruthy Hebard and Satou Sabally leading the way.

But that has not been the case over the past couple weeks for the Ducks, who have scored more than 70 points just once in the last six games, and that was against a California team that is winless in the Pac-12 through eight games.

Instead of hanging their heads, the Ducks have gotten it done on defense to go 4-2 over that stretch. In the last four, the opposition has scored no more than 57 points (Arizona), with the Ducks limiting Washington State and Washington to 50 and 52 points, respectively, this past weekend.

“I feel like we had some really good defense happening today,” Oregon senior Lydia Giomi said after Sunday's win. “A couple of times we got on a nice run, we got into a flow. The big piece is getting connected with the people you’re on the floor with, when you’re clicking on defense that’s when you’re like alright we can make something happen in a rhythm here.”

Despite losing to Arizona (57-41) the previous week, Graves said he was pleased with the defensive effort against the Wildcats and it was the one bright spot.