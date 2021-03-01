Pac-12 women's basketball: Goodman, Jones and Goforth make all-conference teams

Oregon State senior Aleah Goodman and sophomore Taylor Jones were named to the Pac-12’s all-conference team on Monday.

Goodman led the Beavers with 16.8 points per game, fifth-best in the conference, and hit 40 of 76 3-pointers to lead the conference in percentage.

Jones averaged 12.1 points and 8.7 rebounds, tops in the conference.

Sasha Goforth was named to the all-freshman team while Talia von Oelhoffen, who joined the Beavers in the middle of January, received honorable mention on the all-freshman team.

Goforth scored 12.2 points per game and had 14 blocks and 11 steals. She was twice named the conference’s freshman of the week.

Goodman, Jones and Goforth all received honorable mention on the all-defensive team.

Arizona’s Aari McDonald was named the conference’s player of the year and she shared the defensive player of the year honor with Stanford’s Anna Wilson.

The freshman of the year award went to Washington State’s Charlisse Leger-Walker while Stanford’s Lacie Hull was the sixth player of the year.

Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer was named the coach of the year.