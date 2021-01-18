Pac-12 women's basketball: Colorado picks up signature win for Payne

Sunday marked the halfway mark of the Pac-12 women’s basketball schedule, although no team has played half their scheduled conference games thanks to COVID-19 protocols wreaking havoc across the conference.
The halfway point, though, did come with one huge surprise as Colorado made history on Sunday with a thrilling 77-72 overtime win over previously undefeated and No. 1-ranked Stanford.
It was the first win in program history over a No. 1 team and the first victory over Stanford since joining the Pac-12 (0-16). It also snapped a 22-game losing streak against top-10 teams.
It should come as no surprise that Colorado coach JR Payne was ecstatic falling the win at home.
“It means a lot for all of us who have been here,” she said. “I especially look to someone like Mya Hollingshed who has been here for four years and they haven't been the easiest years. There's been those close games that we thought we could have won and didn't or been so close.
“We've talked about not being the team that just gets close but actually finishing and making that happen. So I’m just happy for our entire ballclub, for those that were in the game, those that were on the bench. ... Our trainer was kicking butt tonight, he was getting people ready and feeling good and our staff did an incredible, incredible job with the scouting report. So just everybody top to bottom, everyone deserves to enjoy the historic nature of the victory.”
Hollingshed, who could be termed one of the most underrated players in the conference, led the way with a career-high 32 points in the win.
Payne is in her fifth season in Boulder and has hovered around the .500 mark in her first four seasons, compiling a 60-64 record.
That may not necessarily be indicative of the job she has done, especially when the conference has only gotten better in her time in Bolder.
“People that are kind of outside of our Pac-12 world don't really understand how good the league is,” she said Sunday. “I mean, one through 12 I honestly believe any team can beat any team. Everyone is very well coached, there's a lot of great athletes, a lot of very skilled players.
“But I love that and I said going into this game every player that came to Colorado chose this. They chose to play in the best conference in America. They chose the opportunity to play against No. 1, No. 5, No. 7, you know, almost every single night, sort of rise to those challenges over and over again is really special.”
Graves’ task
Oregon coach Kelly Graves said he didn’t coach very well in Thursday night’s 57-41 loss at Arizona. The Ducks fell behind 17-2 and could never get completely back in the game.
Graves used 12 players in the game trying to find a combination that would work, but it didn’t happen.
The Ducks have now lost three of four and will face Washington State at home on Friday.
“We’ve just got to recenter our thinking,” he said Thursday night. “We've got to make practices more competitive. I think the time has come for me to really just kind of tighten the rotation and say you know what, this is what we're going with. If you're not in the rotation, work harder and find a way in and find a way to contribute.
“I’m just trying to keep a lot of kids happy and give them a chance and I get it, this is what I wanted to do. But I thought it showed its ugly head (Thursday) and we just never got any kind of rhythm, and we were on our heels all night.”
Working overtime
Washington State had to work overtime twice in Los Angeles this past weekend, falling to USC 81-77 on Friday before suffering another tough setback, 68-66, on Sunday at UCLA.
That makes three straight games going overtime after defeating Arizona 71-69 at home on Jan. 10.
In all three games, the Cougars had to rally in the fourth quarter to force the extra period.
"It's never that fun to come this close and lose,” WSU coach Kami Etheridge said. “We've had a lot of these games where we dig ourselves into a hole. We don't quite believe yet that we're as good as (the teams) we're playing.
“… I continued to be amazed at this team's resilience, fight and playmaking ability to keep the game close. They defend at such a high level; we're staying in games because we're guarding really well. This was an exciting basketball game and it was good to be a part of it."
Standings
Despite the loss on Sunday, Stanford (8-1) still holds a half-game lead over Arizona (8-2) and won the first matchup with the Wildcats. UCLA is 6-2 and Oregon 7-3 with its three losses to the three teams ahead of it in the standings.
Washington State (5-3) is fifth followed by Arizona State (3-3), which had its last four games postponed.
Colorado and USC are tied for seventh at 4-5 while Utah is 2-8, Oregon State, which had six straight games postponed before returning Sunday, is 1-4 and Washington is 1-5. The Huskies have had four straight games postponed.
Cal is 0-8 and has already postponed its next four games due to COVID-19 protocols.
In the polls
Stanford dropped four spots to No. 5 in The Associated Press on Monday after falling to Colorado. UCLA is up two spots of No. 6 after a win over Washington State and Arizona moved up a spot to No. 10 after sweeping the Oregon schools.
Oregon dropped three spots to No. 13 after its loss at Arizona and WSU fell out of the poll after being swept in Los Angeles. The Cougars did receive votes as did Arizona State.
Players of the week
Colorado swept the weekly conference honors with Hollingshed being named the player of the week and Frida Formann the freshman of the week. It’s the first honor for both.