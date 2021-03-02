Pac-12 women's basketball: Beavers, Bears kick off tournament

Stanford, Arizona and UCLA have been in the top 10 of the national rankings all season, and any of the three could leave Las Vegas as the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament champion.
While those three are the odds on favorites, don’t count out several other teams that could make some noise over the next five days in Sin City.
Stanford wrapped up its first regular-season title since the 2013-14 season and will be gunning for its fourth tournament title in the last seven seasons and 14th overall.
The Cardinal, who played most of the season away from home due to COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County, are 22-2 overall and went 19-2 in conference play to earn the No. 1 seed.
Stanford’s two losses were at Colorado and to UCLA.
Arizona is the No. 2 seed after a 13-4 mark in conference play, a half-game ahead of UCLA (12-4), the No. 3 seed.
The Wildcats (15-4 overall) lost twice to Stanford and once each on the road to Washington State and this past Sunday at Arizona State.
UCLA, meanwhile, went 14-4 overall and lost to Arizona, Stanford, Washington State and Oregon State. Three of the losses came at home.
Oregon (13-7) is the No. 4 seed after a 10-7 conference season. The Ducks, champions of the last two conference tournaments, lost twice each to Stanford, UCLA and Arizona, and wrapped up the regular season with an 88-77 loss to Oregon State at home, ending what had been a three-game win streak in the rivalry series.
Despite losing four of the last five, Oregon coach Kelly Graves still has confidence in his team, which could be without starting point guard Te-Hina Paopao, who was in a boot and missed Sunday’s finale.
“We need to step up and play better,” Graves said. "It's a new season and we've struggled, we've had our struggles, especially down the stretch here. We've got to find a way to right the ship a little bit. I'm still confident, I'm a forever optimist. I really feel like we can, but at some point we've got to actually do it. So right now we're guaranteed two games — one in Vegas and one in San Antonio — and we'll see if we deserve to play more in both."
All four of the top four seeds will have a first-round bye into Thursday’s quarterfinals.
Maybe the hottest team, Oregon State, will get the tournament started as the fifth-seeded Beavers take on No. 12 California (1-15, 1-12) at 11 a.m. Wednesday. OSU (9-6, 7-6) has won six of seven, including the last two on the road at UCLA and Oregon. The teams did not play in the regular season.
The winner will advance to the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. on Thursday against No. 4 Oregon.
No. 8 USC (10-11, 8-10) and No. 9 Arizona State (11-9, 6-9) play in the 2 p.m. first-round game. The teams split their two games with each team winning at home. The winner faces No. 1 Stanford at 2 p.m. Thursday.
In the other bracket, No. 7 seed Washington State will take on No. 10 seed Utah at 5 p.m. The Cougars (11-10, 9-10) have been the surprise team of the season with wins over UCLA, Arizona and Oregon State (twice). Utah (5-15, 4-15) had its final regular season game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
The winner takes on No. 2 Arizona at 5 p.m. Friday.
The final first-round game Wednesday pits No. 6 Colorado (10-9, 8-8) taking on No. 11 Washington (6-13, 3-13) at 8 p.m.
The winner faces No. 3 UCLA at 8 p.m. on Thursday.
The semifinals are set for 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday with the championship game at 5 p.m. Sunday, giving the two finalists a day of rest before squaring off for the title.
All games up to the title game will be televised by the Pac-12 Networks, with the championship game on ESPN2.