Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Wildcats, Ducks stake their claims as favorites

Arizona and Oregon both made statements last week to their peers in Pac-12 men’s basketball. The Wildcats and Ducks aren’t going anywhere.

Arizona blew past Colorado and Utah at home, while Oregon declared itself a favorite in an effort to repeat as regular-season conference champion with wins at UCLA and USC, both top-five teams in the country at the time.

But the Wildcats and Ducks have challenging games ahead, and there’s a lot to be decided between now and the first week of March.

Here are the weekly Pac-12 power rankings.

1. ARIZONA 14-1, 4-0 (Last week: 2)

Last week: 76-55 home win vs. Colorado; 82-64 home win vs. Utah

This week: At Stanford, Thursday; at California, Sunday; at UCLA, Tuesday (Jan. 25)

The third-ranked Wildcats, jumping up three spots from last week’s AP poll, will be tested with three straight road games, capped with next Tuesday’s showdown at Pauley. Azuolas Tubelis had a combined 46 points and 16 rebounds in last week’s games.

2. OREGON 11-6, 4-2 (6)

Last week: 84-81 OT win at UCLA; 79-69 win at USC

This week: Home vs. Washington State, Thursday, ppd.; home vs. Washington, Sunday; home vs. Colorado, Tuesday (Jan. 25)

The Ducks didn’t have to battle home crowds in L.A., but Dana Altman has his team right back in the mix. Senior guard Will Richardson is the conference’s player of the week for the second time this month.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

3. UCLA 11-2, 3-1 (1)

Last week: 84-81 OT home loss to Oregon; 81-65 home win vs. Oregon State

This week: At Utah, Thursday; at Colorado, Saturday; home vs. Arizona, Tuesday (Jan. 25)

The loss to the Ducks proved to be just a speed bump, as the ninth-ranked Bruins came back to shoot 61.7% against the Beavers. They’ll try to not look past the Utes and Buffaloes before getting a shot at the Wildcats.

4. COLORADO 12-4, 4-2 (4)

Last week: 76-55 loss at Arizona; 75-57 win at Arizona State

This week: Home vs. USC, Thursday; home vs. UCLA, Saturday; at Oregon, Tuesday (Jan. 25)

The Buffaloes got a road split, and now, in the next three games, they figure out where they stand in the conference pecking order. Thursday’s contest will provide a good measuring stick.

5. USC 14-2, 4-2 (3)

Last week: 81-71 home win vs. Oregon State; 79-69 home loss to Oregon

This week: At Colorado, Thursday; at Utah, Saturday; home vs. Arizona State, Monday

It could have been two losses last week had the 16th-ranked Trojans not finished strong against Oregon State. USC’s 4-1 road record will be thoroughly tested in Boulder.

6. WASHINGTON 8-7, 3-2 (10)

Last week: 64-55 home win vs. California; 67-64 home win vs. Stanford

This week: At Oregon State, Thursday; at Oregon, Sunday

It’s just the middle of January but the Huskies are only one short of last year’s conference win total. Washington heads on the road, where it’s 4-18 the past two-plus seasons.

7. STANFORD 10-5, 3-2 (5)

Last week: 62-57 win at Washington State; 67-64 loss at Washington

This week: Home vs. Arizona, Thursday; home vs. Arizona State, Saturday

A comeback from 11 down in the second half in Pullman allowed the Cardinal to salvage the road trip. Now Stanford comes home, where it just defeated USC and is 7-0 this year.

8. WASHINGTON STATE 10-7, 3-3 (7)

Last week: 62-57 home loss to Stanford; 65-57 home win vs. California

This week: At Oregon, Thursday, ppd.; at Oregon State, Saturday

COVID bit the Cougars before Thursday’s game in Eugene, which threatens Saturday at Gill as well. WSU hasn’t won consecutive games since starting 5-0.

9. CALIFORNIA 9-9, 2-5 (8)

Last week: 64-55 loss at Washington; 65-57 loss at Washington State

This week: Home vs. Arizona, Sunday

The Golden Bears are stacking up competitive losses since that 9-5 start. The schedule only gets tougher, with Arizona and road games against the L.A. schools and Stanford up next.

10. ARIZONA STATE 6-9, 2-3 (11)

Last week: 75-57 home loss to Colorado; 64-62 home win vs. Utah

This week: At Stanford, Saturday; at USC, Monday

The Sun Devils will have to turn the corner at some point or face a second straight losing conference record. The schedule ahead is brutal: at Stanford, USC and Arizona then the L.A. schools at home.

11. OREGON STATE 3-13, 1-5 (9)

Last week: 81-71 loss at USC; 81-65 loss at UCLA

This week: Home vs. Washington, Thursday; home vs. Washington State, Saturday

A turnaround is possible for the Beavers, but it would absolutely have to start this week. OSU has shown promise on offense, but defense is still lagging behind.

12. UTAH 8-10, 1-7 (12)

Last week: 82-64 loss at Arizona; 64-62 loss at Arizona State

This week: Home vs. UCLA, Thursday; home vs. USC, Saturday

Monday in Tempe was the Utes’ chance to gain some sort of traction. But a bottom-three finish in the conference seems almost inevitable at this point.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.