Are you prepared to see just two Pac-12 teams make the NCAA men's basketball tournament?

That remains a real possibility when the 68-team field is announced March 12.

Arizona and UCLA have been chasing top-2 seeds, and that’s certainly within reach for the Bruins, whose argument for a No. 1 will be especially strong if they win out through the Pac-12 tournament.

But Oregon, Utah, USC and Arizona State (in NCAA NET order as of Tuesday) all have work to do if they want something more than the NIT. Saturday’s matchup in Tempe between the Sun Devils and Utes is a big one.

Here are this week’s Pac-12 power rankings.

1. UCLA 21-4, 12-2 (Last week’s ranking: 2)

Last week’s results: 62-47 win at Oregon State; 70-63 win at Oregon

This week’s games: Home vs. Stanford, Thursday; home vs. California, Saturday

With the road sweep, the fourth-ranked Bruins are on the way to the program’s first regular-season conference title since 2013. The results include just two losses (at Arizona and USC) in a stretch of nearly three months.

2. ARIZONA 22-4, 11-4 (1)

Last week’s results: 85-62 win at California; 88-79 loss at Stanford

This week’s games: Home vs. Utah, Thursday; home vs. Colorado, Saturday

The eighth-ranked Wildcats defeated UCLA but have losses to Utah, Washington State, Oregon and Stanford. Just when Arizona has some momentum with seven straight wins, a loss to a mediocre opponent pops up.

3. OREGON 15-11, 9-6 (4)

Last week’s results: 78-60 home win vs. USC; 70-63 home loss to UCLA

This week’s games: At Washington, Wednesday; at Washington State, Sunday

The Ducks could have helped their chances in a big way against the Bruins but couldn’t finish off the sweep. Oregon is managing a challenging scheduling situation by flying home between games this week.

4. UTAH 17-9, 10-5 (5)

Last week’s results: 73-62 home win vs. Colorado

This week’s games: At Arizona, Thursday; at Arizona State, Saturday

The Utes’ list of impressive wins starts and ends with Arizona. Utah’s postseason future will be impacted this week in the desert and next week at home versus the L.A. schools.

5. USC 17-8, 9-5 (3)

Last week’s results: 78-60 loss at Oregon; 61-58 loss at Oregon State

This week’s games: Home vs. California, Thursday; home vs. Stanford, Saturday

Boy, did the Trojans squat on their March Madness hopes after coming to the Willamette Valley with six wins (including UCLA) in seven games. One resume-building opportunity in the regular season remains, at home against Arizona.

6. ARIZONA STATE 18-8, 9-6 (7)

Last week’s results: 69-65 win at Stanford; 70-62 OT win at California

This week’s games: Home vs. Colorado, Thursday; Home vs. Utah, Saturday

If the Sun Devils’ hopes haven’t already disappeared, barring a magical run in Vegas they would be gone with a loss this week. ASU has the most difficult finishing stretch, with road games at Arizona and the L.A. schools.

7. WASHINGTON STATE 11-15, 6-9 (9)

Last week’s results: 56-51 home win vs. Washington

This week’s games: Home vs. Oregon State, Thursday; home vs. Oregon, Sunday

The Cougars picked up their second win in seven games in beating the Huskies. As turbulent as the season has been, WSU could produce an upset or two at the conference tournament.

8. STANFORD 11-14, 5-9 (10)

Last week’s results: 69-65 home loss to Arizona State; 88-79 home win vs. Arizona

This week’s games: At UCLA, Thursday; at USC, Saturday

The win against the Wildcats, the Cardinal’s sixth in the last eight games, shows the potential that hasn’t been fulfilled. Here’s another underdog you don’t want to face in Vegas.

9. WASHINGTON 13-13, 5-10 (6)

Last week’s results: 56-51 loss at Washington State

This week’s games: Home vs. Oregon, Wednesday; home vs. Oregon State, Saturday

On Jan. 26, the Huskies were 5-6 in Pac-12 play and within reach of a top-half finish. Saturday in Pullman, they found a way to lose their fourth straight after giving up 29.3% shooting.

10. OREGON STATE 10-16, 4-11 (11)

Last week’s results: 62-47 home loss to UCLA; 61-58 home win vs. USC

This week’s games: At Washington State, Thursday; at Washington, Saturday

The Beavers gave their fans a glimpse against the Trojans of the future success the program could have if talent can be retained and recruited. Andela and Ryuny are moving on for sure, but keeping a majority of Pope, Taylor, Bilodeau, Rataj and Ibekwe around would be a win.

11. COLORADO 14-12, 6-9 (8)

Last week’s results: 73-62 loss at Utah

This week’s games: At Arizona State, Thursday; at Arizona, Saturday

The Buffaloes are the definition of a competitive Pac-12 team that just isn’t consistent enough. Colorado finishes the regular season with five teams in the top half of the standings.

12. CALIFORNIA 3-22, 2-12 (12)

Last week’s results: 85-62 home loss to Arizona; 70-62 OT home loss to Arizona State

This week’s games: At USC, Thursday; at UCLA, Saturday

The Golden Bears have lost nine straight heading into a difficult road trip. A program going nowhere, Cal is six years removed from its last winning record.