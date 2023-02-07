Last week’s results in Pac-12 men’s basketball were a microcosm of what it takes to get into the NCAA tournament and what can keep a team on the outside looking in.

The top squads (Arizona, UCLA, USC) take care of business at home. A team garnering consideration that’s playing better in the second half of conference play (Oregon) gets a key split on the road. Two others hanging onto hopes (Arizona State, Utah) fail to get the job done on their home courts.

The biggest games of the coming week will be in the Beaver State, where UCLA continues to chase a potential No. 1 NCAA seed, USC tries to get a little further away from the bubble and Oregon looks to strengthen its argument against teams currently slotted for spots in the bracket.

Here are my weekly Pac-12 power rankings.

1. ARIZONA 21-3, 10-3 Pac-12 (Last week's rank: 1)

Last week’s results: 91-76 home win vs. Oregon; 84-52 home win vs. Oregon State

This week’s games: At California, Thursday; at Stanford, Saturday

The fourth-ranked Wildcats kept the train rolling with their fifth and sixth straight wins, the last three by an average of 20 points. Cancel the vote: Azuolas Tubelis is the conference player of the year.

2. UCLA 19-4, 10-2 (2)

Last week’s results: 70-61 home win vs. Washington; 76-52 home win vs. Washington State

This week’s games: At Oregon State, Thursday; at Oregon, Saturday

The seventh-ranked Bruins started fast last week, shooting a combined 53.4% in two first halves. They’ve got lots of talent, but like Arizona not much depth.

3. USC 17-6, 9-3 (3)

Last week’s results: 80-70 home win vs. Washington State; 80-74 home win vs. Washington

This week’s games: At Oregon, Thursday; at Oregon State, Saturday

The Trojans can’t afford any more backsteps, like the one at home against Florida Gulf Coast (current NCAA NET 173) in the season opener. They’ve won six of seven, with the only loss in that stretch at Arizona.

4. OREGON 14-10, 8-5 (4)

Last week’s results: 91-76 loss at Arizona; 75-70 win at Arizona State

This week’s games: Home vs. USC, Thursday; home vs. UCLA, Saturday

I guess we can’t shovel dirt on the Ducks’ NCAA chances just yet. In the past two weeks they’ve taken on two fellow NCAA hopefuls in Utah and ASU and won both.

5. UTAH 16-9, 9-5 (5)

Last week’s results: 78-72 home loss to Stanford; 61-46 home win vs. California

This week’s games: Home vs. Colorado, Saturday

Five losses in their last nine games have the Utes headed in the wrong direction. That includes two defeats to Oregon and a home loss to 10-win Stanford.

6. WASHINGTON 13-12, 5-9 (6)

Last week’s results: 70-61 loss at UCLA; 80-74 loss at USC

This week’s games: At Washington State, Saturday

The Huskies have ridden a roller coaster the entire season, looking for any kind of stability. Since the week before Christmas, they’ve lost five straight, won 4 of 5 and now dropped three in a row.

7. ARIZONA STATE 16-8, 7-6 (8)

Last week’s results: 68-57 home win vs. Oregon State; 75-70 home loss to Oregon

This week’s games: At Stanford, Thursday; at California, Saturday

Five losses in six games leave the Sun Devils with fading NCAA hopes. There’s still time, but it would take an incredible regular-season finish and probably some magic in Vegas.

8. COLORADO 14-11, 6-8 (11)

Last week’s results: 59-46 home win vs. California; 84-62 home win vs. Stanford

This week’s games: at Utah, Saturday

There might be no more polarizing team in the conference when it comes to performances at home and on the road in Pac-12 play. The Buffaloes are 5-2 in Boulder with two close losses and five wins by an average of 17 points. Away, they won at Stanford and the six defeats are by a combined 49 points.

9. WASHINGTON STATE 10-15, 5-9 (7)

Last week’s results: 80-70 loss at USC; 76-52 loss at UCLA

This week’s games: Home vs. Washington, Saturday

Sure, Mouhamed Gueye will be an all-conference player. But what else are the Cougars going to have to show for their season?

10. STANFORD 10-13, 4-8 (9)

Last week’s results: 78-72 win at Utah; 84-62 loss at Colorado

This week’s games: Home vs. Arizona State, Thursday; home vs. Arizona, Saturday

The Cardinal won five straight before no-showing in Boulder. Replace a few of those six losses by single digits (fourth in conference play) with wins, and Stanford has a good shot at a top-half finish in the conference.

11. OREGON STATE 9-15, 3-10 (10)

Last week’s results: 68-57 loss at Arizona State; 84-52 loss at Arizona

This week’s games: Home vs. UCLA, Thursday; home vs. USC, Saturday

The loss in Tucson marked the 11th time in 24 games that the Beavers have scored 60 or fewer points this season. A lack of scoring can be managed if the defense is leading the way, but can’t be overcome if it isn’t.

12. CALIFORNIA 3-20, 2-10 (12)

Last week’s results: 59-46 loss at Colorado; 61-46 loss at Utah

This week’s games: Home vs. Arizona, Thursday; home vs. Arizona State, Saturday

Another offensively challenged team, the Golden Bears have scored fewer than 50 points in four straight games. They’ve also lost 20 games for a third consecutive season.