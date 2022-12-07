Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Surprising Utes find themselves at 2-0 in conference

Early Pac-12 men’s basketball results have one surprising and completely unexpected team at the top of the standings.

Utah is 2-0 in conference play after an 81-66 home win against Arizona and a 67-65 road win at Washington State. The Utes played one of the toughest schedules, along with California (home against USC, at Arizona) and Oregon (home vs. WSU, at UCLA).

Utah was picked 10th in the preseason poll by media that cover the Pac-12. Utah had one player, senior center Branden Carlson, voted among the top 15 players for the preseason all-conference teams and no other Utes received even one tally.

But there they are at 7-2, with the only losses coming by a combined 13 points against Sam Houston State and No. 23 Mississippi State, two teams in the top 18 of the NCAA RPI rankings.

Not much has changed for second-year coach Craig Smith’s team. The best five scorers this season were all on the roster last season, including last year’s top two scorers in Carlson and Marco Anthony. But Utah is getting it done defensively, holding opponents to a combined 33.9% from the floor.

Here are my first Pac-12 power rankings of the season.

1. UCLA 7-2, 2-0 Pac-12 (Last year's conference finish: 2)

Conference results: 80-66 win at Stanford; 65-56 home win vs. Oregon

Upcoming games: Home vs. Denver, Saturday; at No. 13 Maryland, Dec. 14

The 19th-ranked Bruins have most of their firepower from a Sweet 16 team. The addition of freshman studs Amari Bailey and Adem Bona (averaging a combined 17.7 points and 8.1 rebounds) hasn’t hurt. UCLA plays No. 16 Kentucky in New York next week.

2. UTAH 7-2, 2-0 (11)

Conference results: 81-66 home win vs. Arizona; 67-65 OT win at Washington State

Upcoming games: Home vs. Jacksonville State, Thursday; home vs. Texas-San Antonio, Dec. 13

Carlson has been a force for the Utes at 14.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks. Utah, two conference wins short of last year’s total, jumps back into Pac-12 play at Cal and Stanford at the end of the month.

3. ARIZONA 7-1, 1-1 (1)

Conference results: 81-66 loss at Utah; 81-68 home vs. California

Upcoming games: Vs. No. 14 Indiana (Las Vegas), Sunday; home vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Tuesday

The No. 10 Wildcats looked phenomenal in wins against ranked teams San Diego State and Creighton in Hawaii. Veteran center Oumar Ballo (19.1 points, 9.3 rebounds) is a completely different player this season and appears to be the next UA big man headed for the NBA.

4. USC 6-3, 2-0 (3)

Conference results: 66-51 win at California; 63-62 home win vs. Oregon State

Upcoming games: Home vs. Long Beach State, Dec. 14; home vs. No. 11 Auburn, Dec. 18

The Trojans again have plenty of talent, but will it be realized? Joshua Morgan, a 6-foot-11 forward averaging 3.6 blocks, is a lot to handle inside on both ends.

5. OREGON 4-5, 1-1 (T5)

Conference results: 74-60 home vs. Washington State; 65-56 loss at UCLA

Upcoming games: Home vs. Nevada, Saturday; home vs. UC Riverside, Dec. 14

The Ducks have been saddled with several years’ worth of injuries and it’s only early December. Only four players have seen time in all nine games.

6. ARIZONA STATE 8-1, 2-0 (8)

Conference results: 60-59 win at Colorado; 68-64 home win vs. Stanford

Upcoming games: Vs. No. 21 Creighton (Las Vegas), Monday; home vs. San Diego (Dec. 18)

The Sun Devils have had a strange season, with a 25-point win against Michigan and an overtime loss to Texas Southern, the Tigers’ only win. ASU, which came back from 15 down with 14 minutes left at Colorado, has a measuring stick game against Creighton.

7. STANFORD 3-6, 0-2 (9)

Conference results: 80-66 home loss to UCLA; 68-64 loss at Arizona State

Upcoming games: Home vs. Green Bay, Dec. 16; vs. Texas (Dallas), Dec. 18

The Cardinal have competitive losses to Wisconsin, Ole Miss and No. 22 San Diego State but hasn’t shown much else. Stanford rallied from 13 back at ASU to take a late lead but couldn’t finish it off.

8. WASHINGTON STATE 3-4, 0-2 (T5)

Conference results: 74-60 loss at Oregon; 67-65 home loss to Utah

Upcoming games: Vs. UNLV (Las Vegas), Saturday; vs. Baylor (Dallas), Dec. 18

Here’s a team with talent that hasn’t put it together yet. The undefeated Runnin’ Rebels are up next.

9. COLORADO 4-5, 0-2

Conference results: 60-59 home loss to Arizona State; 73-63 loss at Washington

Upcoming games: Home vs. Colorado State, Thursday; home vs. North Alabama, Dec. 18

The Buffaloes have two of Pac-12’s most impressive results with wins against No. 7 Tennessee and Texas A&M. But they’ve also fallen flat against Grambling State and Boise State.

10. OREGON STATE 4-5, 1-1 (12)

Conference results: 66-65 home win vs. Washington; 63-62 loss at USC

Upcoming games: At Texas A&M, Sunday; home vs. Seattle, Dec. 15

The first two conference games have shown some promise that the Beavers can compete this season. But the consistency to do it every game has yet to be proven.

11. WASHINGTON 7-2, 1-1 (T5)

Conference results: 66-65 loss at Oregon State; 73-63 home win vs. Colorado

Upcoming games: At Gonzaga, Friday; home vs. Cal Poly, Dec. 13

The Huskies bounced back from losing center Franck Kepnang (knee) for the season — and the continued absence of fellow first-year transfer Noah Williams (also knee) — to beat the Buffaloes. Senior forward Keion Brooks Jr., a transfer from Kentucky, will have to carry a heavy load.

12. CALIFORNIA 0-9, 0-2 (10)

Conference results: 66-51 home loss to USC; 81-68 loss at Arizona

Upcoming results: Home vs. Butler, Saturday; at Santa Clara, Dec. 18

The Golden Bears have shown they can be competitive, with five losses by single digits. They even gave Arizona a game for more than a half in Tucson, but finishing strong has been an issue.