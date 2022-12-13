Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Sun Devils showing they may have turned the corner

Arizona State men’s basketball might just be for real.

Monday’s win against a quality Creighton team in Las Vegas, coupled with a neutral-site win against Michigan and a victory at Colorado, could make some believe that the Sun Devils have found something.

Have coach Bobby Hurley and the ASU program actually turned the corner or is their 10-1 record just fool’s gold? We’ll find out soon.

ASU hosts San Diego (6-5) on Sunday and plays at San Francisco (8-3) next week before returning to the bulk of the conference schedule at home against ninth-ranked Arizona (8-1) on New Year’s Eve.

Arizona State last reached the NCAA tournament in 2019, Hurley’s fourth season in Tempe, and had a shot to make it in 2020 had a bracket been contested. A current NET ranking of 26 (as of Tuesday) has the Sun Devils well within reach of another trip after a combined record of 25-31 the past two seasons.

Here are my weekly Pac-12 power rankings.

1. UCLA 8-2, 2-0 (Last week’s ranking: 1)

Recent results: 65-56 home win vs. Oregon; 87-64 home win vs. Denver

Upcoming games: At No. 20 Maryland, Wednesday; vs. No. 13 Kentucky (New York City), Saturday

The No. 16 Bruins have won five straight since a five-point loss to No. 11 Baylor in Vegas and have a big test ahead with the Terps, followed by Kentucky. Senior wing Jaime Jaquez Jr. has played like a Pac-12 player of the year candidate, averaging 17.4 points on 57.8% shooting and 5.3 rebounds.

2. ARIZONA 8-1, 1-1 (3)

Recent results: 89-75 win vs. No. 14 Indiana (Las Vegas); home vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Tuesday (late)

Upcoming games: Home vs. No. 6 Tennessee, Saturday; home vs. Montana State, Dec. 20

The win against Indiana was the No. 9 Wildcats’ third victory against a team ranked at the time, and Tennessee is the next challenge. We have to wait until Jan. 21 for the first UA-UCLA matchup.

3. UTAH 8-2, 2-0 (2)

Recent results: 99-58 home win vs. Jacksonville State; Home vs. UTSA, Tuesday (late)

Upcoming games: At BYU, Saturday; home vs. No. 21 TCU, Dec. 21

The Utes won four straight (including the takedown of Arizona) heading into Tuesday’s game. They jump back into conference play at the Bay Area schools.

4. ARIZONA STATE 9-1, 2-0 (6)

Recent results: 75-57 win at SMU; 73-71 win vs. Creighton (Las Vegas)

Upcoming games: Home vs. San Diego, Sunday; at San Francisco, Dec. 21

Wins in the next two games would set up a huge showdown with the Wildcats. The improvement of the Sun Devils and others has created fewer easy nights in conference play.

5. USC 7-3, 2-0 (4)

Recent results: 63-62 home win vs. Oregon State; 64-50 home win vs. Cal State Fullerton

Upcoming games: Home vs. Long Beach State, Wednesday; home vs. No. 19 Auburn, Sunday

A win against Auburn would be big for a Trojans team sitting at 129 in the NET rankings (10th among Pac-12 teams). After Sunday, USC has four straight away from home.

6. OREGON 5-5, 1-1 (5)

Recent results: 65-56 loss at No. 16 UCLA; 78-65 home win vs. Nevada

Upcoming games: Home vs. UC Riverside, Wednesday; home vs. Portland, Saturday

The Ducks are getting a little healthier, and they had little trouble putting away former Oregon State guard Jarod Lucas and the Wolfpack. After starting the season with four games at home, Oregon is in the middle of a 45-day stretch that includes one true road game.

7. WASHINGTON STATE 4-5, 0-2 (8)

Recent results: 68-47 home win vs. Northern Kentucky; 74-70 loss to UNLV (Las Vegas, neutral site)

Upcoming games: Vs. No. 11 Baylor, Sunday (Dallas, neutral site); vs. George Washington, Dec. 22 (Honolulu)

The Cougars are under .500 but 66th in the NET. There are plenty of opportunities ahead to improve the record and ranking, starting Sunday.

8. STANFORD 3-6, 0-2 (7)

Recent results: 80-66 home loss to No. 16 UCLA; 68-64 loss at Arizona State

Upcoming games: Home vs. Green Bay, Friday; vs. No. 7 Texas, Sunday (Dallas)

A solid schedule to date has the Cardinal in danger of a losing season for the first time since 2018-19. No matter the roster situation, Stanford has found a way to be competitive under coach Jerod Haase.

9. COLORADO 5-5, 0-2 (9)

Recent results: 73-63 loss at Washington; 93-65 home win vs. Colorado State

Upcoming games: Home vs. North Alabama, Thursday; home vs. Northern Colorado, Sunday

After November wins against current No. 6 Tennessee and Texas A&M, the Buffaloes bounced back nicely from losses to ASU and Washington. Colorado returns to conference play after what should be three comfortable home wins.

10. WASHINGTON 7-3, 1-1 (11)

Recent results: 77-60 loss at No. 15 Gonzaga; home vs. Cal Poly, Tuesday (late)

Upcoming games: Home vs. Idaho State, Saturday; home vs. No. 19 Auburn, Dec. 21

The win against St. Mary’s (NET: 15) and Colorado (48) are by far the roller-coaster Huskies’ best this season. They also have losses at home to Cal Baptist (179) and at Oregon State (241).

11. OREGON STATE 4-6, 1-1 (10)

Recent results: 63-62 loss at USC; 72-54 loss at Texas A&M

Upcoming games: Home vs. Seattle, Thursday; home vs. Green Bay, Sunday

Wildly inconsistent so far, the Beavers showed a lot of potential in their previous two games before disappearing in the second half at Texas A&M. They now have three winnable home games to build some momentum before jumping back into Pac-12 play.

12. CALIFORNIA 0-11, 0-2 (12)

Recent results: 50-48 home loss to Eastern Washington; 82-58 home loss to Butler

Upcoming games: At Santa Clara, Sunday; home vs. Texas-Arlington, Dec. 21

The Golden Bears aren’t going to leave the Bay Area in a stretch of more than five weeks, and they’ll play just twice out of the region (UW/WSU trip) in nearly two months. Next week’s game with 1-7 Arlington could be a rare chance for a win in the remaining schedule.