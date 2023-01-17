Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Sun Devils making move toward NCAA berth

Arizona State continues to build its argument for a spot in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

At the expense of the Oregon schools, the Sun Devils got their third and fourth true road wins of the season last week following victories at Colorado and SMU back in December. That moved ASU up 19 spots (to 40) in the NCAA NET from this time last week.

Sitting at 15-3, Arizona State is clearly the Pac-12 team currently with the best shot to reach March Madness behind UCLA and Arizona. USC, at 13-5 and 69 in the NET, doesn't have much to hang its hat on outside of a home win against current No. 16 Auburn.

But this week provides big opportunities for the Sun Devils and Trojans as both face one of the conference’s heavy hitters on Thursday and then each other Saturday in Tempe.

Here are this week’s Pac-12 power rankings.

1. UCLA 16-2, 7-0 Pac-12 (Last week’s ranking: 1)

Last week’s results: 68-49 home win vs. Utah; 68-54 home win vs. Colorado

This week’s games: At Arizona State, Thursday; at Arizona, Saturday

The fifth-ranked Bruins have won 13 straight during a stretch of nearly two months. They face their toughest remaining three-game stretch of the regular season starting Thursday with the Sun Devils. USC goes to Pauley next week.

2. ARIZONA STATE 15-3, 6-1 (4)

Last week’s results: 90-73 win at Oregon; 74-69 win at Oregon State

This week’s games: Home vs. UCLA, Thursday; home vs. USC, Saturday

The Sun Devils average fewer than eight 3-pointers a game but canned 21 last week in the Beaver State. ASU has arguably the best guard corps in the conference, including current Pac-12 player of the week Desmond Cambridge Jr.

3. USC 13-5, 5-2 (3)

Last week’s results: 68-61 home win vs. Colorado; 71-56 home win vs. Utah

This week’s games: At Arizona, Thursday; at Arizona State, Saturday

The Trojans answered consecutive road losses by taking care of business at home. They get the Bruins again, for the second time in three weeks, a week from Thursday at home.

4. ARIZONA 15-3, 4-3 (2)

Last week’s results: 86-74 win at Oregon State; 87-68 loss at Oregon

This week’s games: Home vs. USC, Thursday; home vs. UCLA, Saturday

The No. 11 Wildcats have dropped two of three in conference play to fall well off the pace for the Pac-12 regular-season title. This team has plenty of talent but absolutely no depth, which doesn’t bode well for the postseason.

5. WASHINGTON STATE 9-10, 4-4 (8)

Last week’s results: 66-51 home win vs. California; 60-59 home win vs. Stanford

This week’s games: At Utah, Thursday; at Colorado, Sunday

With every win, the Cougars are reminded how close they are (but at this point, not) to being one of the conference’s top teams after so many tight losses. They still have time to salvage something from this season.

6. OREGON 10-8, 4-3 (7)

Last week’s results: 90-73 home loss to Arizona State; 87-68 home win vs. Arizona

This week’s games: At California, Wednesday; at Stanford, Saturday

Finally closer to 100% healthy, the Ducks stepped up and knocked off a highly-ranked team on what has been a difficult schedule. Here’s another team that could look back in March and only be left with what-ifs.

7. COLORADO 11-8, 3-5 (6)

Last week’s results: 68-61 loss at USC; 68-54 loss at UCLA

This week’s games: Home vs. Washington, Thursday; home vs. Washington State, Sunday

The Buffaloes return home, where they’re 8-1, for four of their next six. The schedule is much easier until they go to the Arizona schools in mid-February.

8. UTAH 12-7, 5-3 (5)

Last week’s results: 68-49 loss at UCLA; 71-56 loss at USC

This week’s games: Home vs. Washington State, Thursday; home vs. Washington, Saturday

Just two weeks ago the Utes were 11-4 (4-0), including a win against Arizona under their belt, and making the country take notice. But they’ve scored just 165 points in three straight losses and are in danger of falling to the bottom half of the Pac-12 standings.

9. WASHINGTON 11-8, 3-5 (10)

Last week’s results: 86-69 home win vs. Stanford; 81-78 OT home win vs. California

This week’s games: At Colorado, Thursday; at Utah, Saturday

This is the week to determine whether the Huskies can make anything of this season. They're 0-4 in true road games (thought extremely competitive in three of them, at OSU and the Arizonas) and head out on the conference’s most difficult travel trip before getting the Arizonas and L.A. schools again.

10. CALIFORNIA 3-15, 2-5 (9)

Last week’s results: 66-51 loss at Washington State; 81-78 OT loss at Washington

This week’s games: Home vs. Oregon, Wednesday; home vs. Oregon State, Sunday

Credit to coach Mark Fox and staff for rallying the Golden Bears from a 0-12 start. The remaining schedule allows Cal a chance to stay out of the conference cellar for a second straight year.

11. OREGON STATE 7-11, 1-6 (11)

Last week’s results: 86-74 home loss to Arizona; 74-69 home loss to Arizona State

This week’s games: At Stanford, Thursday; at California, Sunday

The Beavers, led more and more all the time by their true freshmen, were within reach of their best win since the Elite Eight run but just couldn’t finish off the Sun Devils after a rare fast start. If they can find any kind of consistency there are plenty of winnable games between now and Vegas.

12. STANFORD 5-12, 0-7 (12)

Last week’s results: 86-69 loss at Washington; 60-59 loss at Washington State

This week’s games: Home vs. Oregon State, Thursday; home vs. Oregon, Saturday

The one-point loss in Pullman, culminated by Brandon Angel’s missed tip-in at the buzzer, had to be crushing for a team that had dropped four straight and was leading by eight in the first half. Three of the last five defeats have come by five points or fewer.