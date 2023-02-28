Three first-round byes in the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament are clinched headed into the final week of the regular season.

But who will grab the fourth and final bye, which means a trip straight to the quarterfinals in next week’s tournament in Las Vegas?

Arizona State (11-7 in conference) and Oregon (10-8), both also competing for NCAA tournament berths, are the frontrunners. ASU has the tougher of the remaining schedules between the two, playing at UCLA (16-2) and USC (13-5). Oregon hosts California (2-16) and Stanford (6-12).

Both appear to need at least one more win (and probably more) to be included in March Madness, making wins in Las Vegas crucial to their chances.

The final push begins Thursday.

Here’s are this season’s final weekly Pac-12 power rankings.

1. UCLA 25-4, 16-2 Pac-12 (Last week’s ranking: 1)

Last week’s results: 78-71 win at Utah; 60-56 win at Colorado

This week’s games: Home vs. Arizona State, Thursday; home vs. Arizona, Saturday

The fourth-ranked Bruins are projected as an NCAA 2 seed by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, leaving a top-line landing spot still within reach. UCLA has the schedule left to increase its chances. Arizona’s two losses in its last four games handed the Bruins the Pac-12’s top seed and took some luster off Saturday’s showdown at Pauley.

2. ARIZONA 24-5, 13-5 (2)

Last week’s results: 89-88 home loss to Arizona State

This week’s games: At USC, Thursday; at UCLA, Saturday

The No. 8 Wildcats saw their hopes of an NCAA No. 1 seed fade away with Desmond Cambridge Jr.’s buzzer-beating heave last Saturday in Tucson. If they don’t finish strong, they could drop as far as a 3 or 4.

3. USC 21-8, 13-5 (3)

Last week’s results: 84-65 win at Colorado; 62-49 win at Utah

This week’s games: Home vs. Arizona, Thursday; home vs. Arizona State, Saturday

A team on the rise, the Trojans have jumped 18 spots in the NCAA NET rankings and off the tournament bubble in the past two weeks. A split this week and they will be an NCAA lock.

4. ARIZONA STATE 20-9, 11-7 (4)

Last week’s results: 89-88 win at Arizona

This week’s games: At UCLA, Thursday; at USC, Saturday

Cambridge kept the Sun Devils relevant and made his team the last one in Lunardi’s bracket, for the moment. But with a NET ranking that sits at 61 (as of Tuesday), ASU can’t afford to fall flat the rest of the way.

5. WASHINGTON STATE 15-15, 10-9 (6)

Last week’s results: 67-63 win at Stanford; 63-57 win at California

This week’s games: At Washington, Thursday

The Cougars have won five straight to make a late-season surge. But losses to UCLA, Utah and Colorado by a combined six points will likely leave this team wondering what could have been.

6. OREGON 16-13, 10-8 (8)

Last week’s results: 69-67 win at Oregon State

This week’s games: Home vs. California, Thursday; home vs. Stanford, Saturday

Here’s another team, like WSU, that was hampered by early injuries and found some momentum. But there haven’t been enough highs to counter the disappointing lows.

7. UTAH 17-13, 10-9 (5)

Last week’s results: 78-71 home loss to UCLA; 62-49 home loss to USC

This week’s games: At Colorado, Saturday

A squad once clearly in the NCAA field has lost six of eight and fallen completely off the radar. One more Pac-12 example of being good but not good enough.

8. WASHINGTON 16-14, 8-11 (7)

Last week’s results: 65-56 win at California; 81-69 loss at Stanford

This week’s games: Home vs. Washington State, Thursday

The Huskies’ best highlight of the season came on Thanksgiving with an overtime win against current No. 17 St. Mary’s. But they couldn’t touch the Pac-12’s top teams and suffered too many losses to non-NCAA contenders.

9. STANFORD 12-17, 6-12 (10)

Last week’s results: 67-63 home loss to Washington State; 81-69 home win vs. Washington

This week’s games: At Oregon State, Thursday; at Oregon, Saturday

Conference road teams went 9-1 last week, with the Cardinal providing the only home win by holding off Washington. Victories against Oregon, Utah and Arizona showed potential, but not enough of it.

10. COLORADO 15-15, 7-12 (9)

Last week’s results: 84-65 home loss to USC; 60-56 home loss to UCLA

This week’s games: Home vs. Utah, Saturday

The Buffaloes are going to finish in the bottom half of the conference for the first time in five years. But they can still achieve an overall winning record for the 12th time in 13 seasons, dating to Colorado’s last year in the Big 12.

11. OREGON STATE 10-19, 4-14 (11)

Last week’s results: 69-67 home loss to Oregon

This week’s games: Home vs. Stanford, Thursday; home vs. California, Saturday

Fans want wins, and they clearly expect more from a program that’s been a perennial conference underdog for three decades. The next 12 months will be big for Wayne Tinkle and the Beavers.

12. CALIFORNIA 3-26, 2-16 (12)

Last week’s results: 65-56 home loss to Washington; 63-57 home loss to Washington State

This week’s games: At Oregon, Thursday; at Oregon State, Saturday

The Golden Bears showed last week that they didn’t roll over despite four straight losses to the Arizona and L.A. schools by a combined 103 points. Cal has enough juice to play spoiler this week or next.