Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Struggling Bears, Cougars get big wins

From top to bottom, Pac-12 men’s basketball might just be more competitive than previously thought.

Frontrunners Arizona and UCLA had to battle for road wins last week against teams that have taken their lumps against lesser competition. California and Washington State, seeing their seasons tumbling, woke up to produce wins against opponents expected to compete for spots in the top half of the conference standings.

The Wildcats and Bruins remain the heavy favorites to finish on top of the Pac-12, but they’ll be tested on most nights going forward.

Here are this week’s conference power rankings.

1. ARIZONA 13-1, 2-1 Pac-12 (Last week’s ranking: 2)

Last week’s results: 69-60 win at Arizona State

This week’s games: Home vs. Washington, Thursday; home vs. Washington State, Saturday

The AP fifth-ranked Wildcats, the Pac-12’s top team in the NCAA NET at fifth as of Wednesday, held off a second-half rally from Arizona State by flexing its superior talent. Forward Azuolas Tubelis (20.1 points, 60.5% FG, 8.7 rebounds) is at the front of the list of conference player of the year candidates.

2. UCLA 13-2, 4-0 (1)

Last week’s results: 67-66 win at Washington State; 74-49 win at Washington

This week’s game: Home vs. USC, Thursday

The No. 10 Bruins battled back from nine down with under seven minutes left in Pullman to win their 10th straight. Then they steamrolled the Huskies, a team they’ll play again less than five weeks later.

3. UTAH 11-4, 4-0 (4)

Last week’s results: 58-43 win at California; 71-66 win at Stanford

This week’s games: Home vs. Oregon State, Thursday; home vs. Oregon. Saturday

The Utes have proved they are a serious contender for an NCAA tournament spot with two road wins. If they can avoid defeats to teams they aren’t supposed to lose to, they’ll at worst be on the bubble come early March.

4. USC 11-4, 3-1 (3)

Last week’s results: 80-67 win at Washington; 81-71 loss at Washington State

This week’s game: At UCLA, Thursday

Here’s a team with a nice record but a lot of work to do with an 83 NET. A win against the Bruins would be a good boost to head in the right direction.

5. ARIZONA STATE 11-3, 2-1 (5)

Last week’s results: 69-60 home loss to Arizona

This week’s games: Home vs. Washington State, Thursday; home vs. Washington, Sunday

The Sun Devils face their first two-game losing streak with two opponents that have proven an ability to pull an upset. Former Beaver Warren Washington (7.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.1 blocks) has been a key addition.

6. OREGON 8-6, 2-1 (8)

Last week’s results: 77-68 home win against Oregon State

This week’s games: At Colorado, Thursday; at Utah, Saturday

The Ducks won’t take on a team hurting for post depth as much as Oregon State every night. Guard Will Richardson (15.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists) has emerged as one of the conference’s top players.

7. WASHINGTON STATE 6-9, 1-3 (11)

Last week’s results: 67-66 home loss to UCLA; 81-71 home win against USC

This week’s games: At Arizona State, Thursday; at Arizona, Saturday

A good bounce-back effort produced the Cougars’ best win of the season. WSU is a bunch of close losses against good teams from realizing its potential.

8. OREGON STATE 7-7, 1-2 (9)

Last week’s results: 77-68 loss at Oregon

This week’s games: At Utah, Thursday; at Colorado, Saturday

The Beavers are starting to realize their potential as the freshman corps makes progress. Forwards Tyler Bilodeau and Michael Rataj have shown a spark that should only continue to grow brighter.

9. COLORADO 9-6, 1-3 (6)

Last week’s results: 73-70 win at Stanford; 80-76 loss at California

This week’s games: Home vs. Oregon, Thursday; home vs. Oregon State, Saturday

This is as big a week for the Buffaloes as any other team in the league. Either they’re contenders for a top-half spot or they aren’t, and these next two games will speak a lot to that.

10. WASHINGTON 9-6, 1-3 (10)

Last week’s results: 80-67 home loss to USC; 74-49 home loss to UCLA

This week’s games: At Arizona, Thursday; at Arizona State, Sunday

Three straight double-digit losses at home have the Huskies searching for answers. A team not long ago showing promise now heads to two of the Pac-12’s toughest road environments.

11. CALIFORNIA 2-13, 1-3 (12)

Last week’s results: 58-43 home loss to Utah; 80-76 home win against Colorado

This week’s game: Home vs. Stanford, Friday

Winners of two of three, the Golden Bears proved the conference’s bottom half might not be as poor as many of the “experts” believed. Heck, Cal might not even finish in the cellar.

12. STANFORD 5-9, 0-4 (7)

Last week’s results: 73-70 home loss to Colorado; 71-66 home loss to Utah

This week’s game: At California, Friday

Without a two-game winning streak to its name, Stanford has found no momentum this season. A loss to Cal on Friday and coach Jerod Haase could be on the hot seat, if he isn’t there already.