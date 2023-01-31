Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: NCAA hopefuls need wins in a hurry

Time is running out for some Pac-12 teams to strengthen their arguments for a spot in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Arizona and UCLA have long solidified their positions and could even challenge for No. 1 seeds with solid finishes to the regular season.

The conference had some good nonconference wins. But as a whole, the Pac-12 didn’t have strong enough results in the nonconference to expect any favors when the 68-team NCAA field is announced March 12.

Utah, USC, Oregon and Arizona State (listed in order of their current NCAA NET rankings) have work to be done and not many weeks left to do it.

Here are this week’s Pac-12 power rankings.

1. ARIZONA 19-3, 8-3 Pac-12 (Last week’s ranking: 2)

Last week’s results: 63-58 win at Washington State; 95-72 win at Washington

This week’s games: Home vs. Oregon, Thursday; home vs. Oregon State, Saturday

The fifth-ranked Wildcats have held their ground the past two weeks while the Bruins (whom they defeated) have slid backward, thus giving UA the top spot this week. Arizona is still within reach of a top-two NCAA tournament seed and plenty of games versus solid competition left to prove it.

2. UCLA 17-4, 8-2 (1)

Last week’s results: 77-64 loss at USC

This week’s games: Home vs. Washington, Thursday; home vs. Washington State, Saturday

The No. 9 Bruins have lost two straight after winning 14 in a row over a two-month stretch. Now they come home, where UCLA has lost just twice in the past three seasons and not yet this year.

3. USC 15-6, 7-3 (3)

Last week’s results: 77-64 home win vs. UCLA

This week’s games: Home vs. Washington State, Thursday; home vs. Washington, Saturday

The Trojans (55 in the NET) got a big win against the Bruins. The problem is USC has just one other victory that’s even notable for NCAA consideration, at home against No. 25 Auburn.

4. OREGON 13-9, 7-4 (7)

Last week’s results: 75-69 home win vs. Colorado; 68-56 home win vs. Utah

This week’s games: At Arizona, Thursday; at Arizona State, Saturday

It was a good home sweep for the Ducks. But it will all be too little, too late unless they get extremely hot down the stretch with a run that includes wins against the Arizona and L.A. schools to improve a current NET ranking (58) that isn’t good enough, or pull off an OSU 2021-like run in Las Vegas.

5. UTAH 15-8, 8-4 (5)

Last week’s results: 63-44 win at Oregon State; 68-56 loss at Oregon

This week’s games: Home vs. Stanford, Thursday; home vs. California, Sunday

Last Saturday’s game in Eugene was the Utes’ opportunity to strengthen a belief outside Salt Lake City that they belong in March Madness. As is, Utah (50 in NET) is like USC, on the outside looking in without enough significant victories.

6. WASHINGTON 13-10, 5-7 (8)

Last week’s results: 69-66 OT home win vs. Arizona State; 75-73 home loss to Arizona

This week’s games: At UCLA, Thursday; at USC, Saturday

The win against ASU was the fourth in five games for the Huskies, who are fighting for a postseason berth. This week’s contests provide the toughest tests remaining in the regular season.

7. WASHINGTON STATE 10-13, 5-7 (9)

Last week’s results: 63-58 home loss to Arizona; 75-58 home win vs. Arizona State

This week’s games: At USC, Thursday; at UCLA, Saturday

An extended winning streak has escaped a Cougars squad that’s proved it can play with the big boys. The ASU win snapped a three-game losing streak, which followed three straight wins, including a victory in Tucson.

8. ARIZONA STATE 15-7, 6-5 (4)

Last week’s results: 69-66 OT loss at Washington; 75-58 loss at Washington State

This week’s games: Home vs. Oregon State, Thursday; home vs. Oregon, Saturday

The nose dive by Bobby Hurley’s Sun Devils (64 in NET) with four straight losses killed the momentum of four consecutive wins, which had the team thinking big. This week’s games could navigate the direction for the rest of the season.

9. STANFORD 9-12, 3-7 (10)

Last week’s results: 72-65 home win vs. Chicago State; 75-46 home win vs. California

This week’s games: At Utah, Thursday; at Colorado, Sunday

It’s hard to make sense of this Stanford season. The Cardinal, who have won four straight after a 0-7 conference start, lost to Cal by 22 before beating the Golden Bears by 29 just 22 days later.

10. OREGON STATE 9-13, 3-8 (11)

Last week’s results: 63-44 home loss to Utah; 60-52 home win vs. Colorado

This week’s games: At Arizona State, Thursday; at Arizona, Saturday

The Beavers have displayed in recent weeks that they’re far from a Pac-12 doormat, but not on a consistent basis. Just when that fire starts to spark, the schedule gets a little tougher.

11. COLORADO 12-11, 4-8 (6)

Last week’s results: 75-69 loss at Oregon; 70-62 loss at Oregon State

This week’s games: Home vs. California, Thursday; home vs. Stanford, Sunday

It’s hard to remember that the Buffaloes were 11-6 and above .500 in conference play three weeks ago. Now, with five losses in six games, Colorado still has to play the Arizona and L.A. teams again as well as Utah twice.

12. CALIFORNIA 3-18, 2-8 (12)

Last week’s results: 75-46 loss at Stanford

This week’s games: At Colorado, Thursday; at Utah, Sunday

The Golden Bears were the Pac-12’s feel-good story for about a week after beating Colorado and Stanford. Five straight losses later, and only one decided by closer than 15 points, and Thursday’s game in Boulder might be their best chance at a win the rest of the way.