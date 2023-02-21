UCLA has a significant lead on the race to the top seed in the Pac-12 men’s basketball regular season.

The Bruins (23-4, 14-2) have a two-game edge on Arizona (24-4, 13-4) in the loss column with two weeks left. UCLA would have to lose twice with the Wildcats winning out for the two teams to tie on top.

But there’s more to be decided before the teams reach the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas, notably which other two teams will finish in the top four to claim a first-round bye.

USC (11-5 in conference) has a lead in that chase, while Arizona State and Utah (both 10-7), Oregon (9-8) and Washington State (8-9) are in the hunt.

This week’s games will go a long way toward sorting out the various scenarios and fading NCAA tournament hopes for some teams.

Here are the weekly Pac-12 power rankings.

1. UCLA 23-4, 14-2 Pac-12 (Last week’s ranking: 1)

Last week’s results: 73-64 home win vs. Stanford; 78-43 home win vs. California

This week’s games: At Utah, Thursday; at Colorado, Sunday

It’s not an easy finish to the regular season for the No. 4 Bruins, who host the Arizona schools next week. But with the strong possibility of other No. 1 national seed contenders losing in the coming weeks, a top spot is still within reach.

2. ARIZONA 24-4, 13-4 (2)

Last week’s results: 88-62 home win vs. Utah; 78-68 home win vs. Colorado

This week’s games: Home vs. Arizona State, Saturday

The seventh-ranked Wildcats have won 9 of 10, with home wins against USC and UCLA starting that stretch. Traveling to the L.A. schools next week, they will certainly have been tested by the time the NCAA bracket is announced.

3. USC 19-8, 11-5 (5)

Last week’s results: 97-60 home win vs. California; 85-75 home win vs. Stanford

This week’s games: At Colorado, Thursday; at Utah, Saturday

The Trojans improved eight spots in the NET rankings (to 56) in the last week, and Joe Lunardi had USC hanging on to a “last four in” spot Monday. Two wins this week would likely put USC solidly in the bracket, for the moment.

4. ARIZONA STATE 19-9, 10-7 (6)

Last week’s results: 67-59 home loss to Colorado; 67-59 home win vs. Utah

This week’s games: At Arizona, Saturday

The Sun Devils have won 3 of 4 after losing 5 of 6, but will it be enough? Their NET (69) says there’s more work to be done.

5. UTAH 17-11, 10-7 (4)

Last week’s results: 88-62 loss at Arizona; 67-59 loss at Arizona State

This week’s games: Home vs. UCLA, Thursday; home vs. USC, Saturday

A win in Tempe would have been big, but the Utes didn’t get it. Since Thanksgiving, Utah has won five, lost two, won three, lost three, won three, lost two, won two and lost two. If there are any March Madness hopes left (outside of winning it all in Vegas), at least one win this week is necessary.

6. WASHINGTON STATE 13-15, 8-9 (7)

Last week’s results: 80-62 home win vs. Oregon State; 68-65 home win vs. Oregon

This week’s games: At Stanford, Thursday; at California, Saturday

Injuries have derailed what this team could have been. A home sweep last weekend, plus a string of close losses to quality teams, highlight the “what-ifs?”

7. WASHINGTON 15-13, 7-10 (9)

Last week’s results: 72-71 OT home win vs. Oregon; 61-47 home win vs. Oregon State

This week’s games: At California, Thursday; at Stanford, Sunday

The Huskies never have put it together, but there may be some sort of postseason available if they finish well. A 20-win season is still a possibility.

8. OREGON 15-13, 9-8 (3)

Last week’s results: 72-71 OT loss at Washington; 68-65 loss at Washington State

This week’s games: At Oregon State, Saturday

Even at close to full health, the Ducks haven’t been consistent enough. Senior guard Will Richardson has a combined 13 points the past three games and dropped from first to third on the team in scoring (13.0).

9. COLORADO 15-13, 7-10 (11)

Last week’s results: 67-59 win at Arizona State; 78-68 loss at Arizona

This week’s games: Home vs. USC, Thursday; home vs. UCLA, Sunday

With three losses in five games, the Buffaloes have fallen out of contention for a top-four conference seed. But they can still clinch a top-half finish for a fifth straight season.

10. STANFORD 11-16, 5-11 (8)

Last week’s results: 73-64 loss at UCLA; 85-75 loss at USC

This week’s games: Home vs. Washington State, Thursday; home vs. Washington, Sunday

A five-game winning streak has been followed by losing 4 of 5 after the schedule got tougher. But there are more winnable games ahead, plus the opportunity to ruin someone’s season at the conference tournament.

11. OREGON STATE 10-18, 4-13 (10)

Last week’s results: 80-62 loss at Washington State; 61-47 loss at Washington

This week’s games: Home vs. Oregon, Saturday

Signs of potential come and go with this squad. Much like the offense, which hasn’t produced 70 points in the last 10 games and included scores in the 40s four times in that stretch.

12. CALIFORNIA 3-24, 2-14 (12)

Last week’s results: 97-60 loss at USC; 78-43 loss to UCLA

This week’s games: Home vs. Washington, Thursday; home vs. Washington State, Saturday

The Golden Bears had one good stretch, winning 3 of 4 between late December and early January, and that was it. There’s a good chance they’ll finish the season with 16 straight losses.