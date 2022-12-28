Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Everybody looking up at Bruins, Wildcats

USC has made an argument to be included among the big boys in Pac-12 men’s basketball in the first two months of the season

But right now, as the teams return to conference play for the remaining 18 games on the schedule, it’s really Arizona and UCLA and everybody else.

The Wildcats and Bruins appear to be the Pac-12’s only sure-fire NCAA tournament teams. Several others — USC, Arizona State and Utah included — are certainly within reach thanks to some impressive nonconference wins, but they still have work to do.

So the chase for those coveted March Madness berths continues this week.

Here are my weekly Pac-12 power rankings.

1. UCLA 11-2, 2-0 Pac-12 (Last week’s ranking: 1)

Recent results: 63-53 win vs. No. 19 Kentucky (New York City); 81-54 home win vs. UC Davis

Upcoming games: At Washington State, Friday; at Washington, Sunday

The No. 11 Bruins put their eight-game winning streak on the line up north before hosting the Trojans and the mountain schools. Since neutral-site losses to Illinois and No. 12 Baylor before Thanksgiving, UCLA has shown no signs of slowing down.

2. ARIZONA 12-1, 1-1 (2)

Recent results: 85-64 home win vs. Montana State; 93-68 home win vs. Morgan State

Upcoming games: At Arizona State, Saturday; home vs. Washington, Jan. 5

The fifth-ranked Wildcats defeated No. 16 Indiana and No. 7 Tennessee in mid-December, wins that will come in handy for NCAA seeding. That first matchup with UCLA (Jan. 21 at McKale Center) is still three weeks out.

3. USC 10-3, 2-0 (5)

Recent results: 74-71 home win vs. No. 20 Auburn; 73-65 win vs. Colorado State (Phoenix)

Upcoming games: At Washington, Friday; at Washington State, Sunday

Friday’s game in Seattle will be another good measuring stick for the Trojans. A loaded January schedule includes two games with the Bruins and a trip to Arizona.

4. UTAH 9-4, 2-0 (4)

Recent results: 75-66 loss at BYU; 75-71 loss at No. 18 TCU

Upcoming games: At California, Thursday; at Stanford, Saturday

The win against Arizona has helped the Utes to a 41 NET ranking (as of Wednesday). They had a relatively soft return to the conference schedule before going to Los Angeles in two weeks.

5. ARIZONA STATE 11-2, 2-0 (3)

Recent results: 91-67 home win against San Diego; 97-60 loss at San Francisco

Upcoming games: Home vs. Arizona, Saturday; home vs. Washington State, Jan. 5

A loss at San Francisco wasn’t out of the norm, but the margin sure was perplexing. The defeat moved the Sun Devils from a quick entry into the AP Top 25 to not receiving a vote the following week.

6. COLORADO 8-5, 0-2 (10)

Recent results: 88-77 home win vs. Northern Colorado; 86-78 home win vs. Southern Utah

Upcoming games: At Stanford, Thursday; at California, Saturday

Three losses to teams outside the NET top 100 are three more than the Buffaloes need if they have dreams of March Madness. They’ll need some big wins, like when they knocked off No. 7 Tennessee.

7. STANFORD 5-7, 0-2 (8)

Recent results: 72-62 loss to No. 6 Texas (Dallas); 75-62 win vs. Loyola Chicago (Santa Cruz)

Upcoming games: Home vs. Colorado, Thursday; home vs. Utah, Saturday

Stanford has nothing close to a signature win this season, just competitive losses to good teams. The schedule doesn’t provide any more of those opportunities until February.

8. OREGON 7-6, 1-1 (7)

Recent results: 78-56 home win vs. Portland; 77-72 home loss to Utah Valley

Upcoming games: Home vs. Oregon State, Saturday; at Colorado, Jan. 5

The Ducks looked to be making progress until the setback to Utah Valley, a WAC team with three true road wins. A challenging five-game stretch ahead will determine if they can make a run at the postseason.

9. OREGON STATE 7-6, 1-1 (11)

Recent results: 65-56 home win vs. Green Bay; 57-52 home win vs. Denver

Upcoming games: At Oregon, Saturday; at Utah, Jan. 5

A winning record at this juncture is a positive sign for the Beavers. But if they don’t find some offensive consistency soon, it won’t matter how well they play defense.

10. WASHINGTON 9-4, 1-1 (9)

Recent results: 90-55 home win vs. Idaho State; 84-61 home loss to No. 20 Auburn

Upcoming games: Home vs. USC, Friday; home vs. UCLA, Sunday

The Huskies have played well at times, notably in wins against St. Mary’s and Colorado. But they’ll have to step it up a notch to add any Ws this week or next, at the Arizonas.

11. WASHINGTON STATE 5-8, 0-2 (6)

Recent results: 62-51 loss at Hawaii; 82-73 loss to Utah State (Honolulu)

Upcoming games: Home vs. UCLA, Friday; home vs. USC, Sunday

The Cougars had hopes of building off a deep NIT run, but that hasn’t happened yet. A six-point loss to No. 12 Baylor in Dallas is their best result to date.

12. CALIFORNIA 1-12, 0-2 (12)

Recent results: 71-62 loss at Santa Clara; 73-51 home win vs. UT Arlington

Upcoming games: Home vs. Utah, Thursday; home vs. Colorado, Saturday

The Golden Bears could breathe a sigh of relief after getting off the oh-fer by shooting 52.2% against a team allowing 39.3. Whether they can find a win or two against a conference schedule where there are no gimmes will be interesting to see.