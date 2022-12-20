Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: A pile of top-25 wins could be helpful later on

Pac-12 men’s basketball is storing some cache that will be handy come early March.

With Arizona and UCLA leading the way, the Pac-12 now has 10 nonconference wins against teams ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 at the time. That’s tops among any conference in major college basketball.

The Wildcats took down Tennessee in Tucson. The Bruins pounded Maryland on the road then got past Kentucky in Madison Square Garden. USC got in on the action by edging Auburn in Los Angeles. Arizona State and Utah have shown an ability to knock off top teams as well.

There are a few more opportunities in the week ahead, but the Pac-12 has positioned itself well for consideration in March Madness.

Here are my weekly conference power rankings.

1. UCLA 10-2, 2-0 Pac-12 (Last week's ranking: 1)

Recent results: 87-60 win at Maryland; 63-53 win vs. No. 19 Kentucky (NYC)

Upcoming games: Home vs. UC Davis, Wednesday; at Washington State, Dec. 30

Reigning conference player of the week Jaime Jaquez Jr. (17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds) has the No. 13 Bruins rolling. The upcoming trip to the Washington schools, followed by USC, Utah and Colorado at home, will show UCLA where it’s at near the midway point of the season.

2. ARIZONA 10-1, 1-1 (2)

Recent results: 75-70 home win vs. No. 8 Tennessee; Home vs. Montana State, Tuesday (late)

Upcoming games: Home vs. Morgan State, Thursday; at No. 25 Arizona State, Dec. 31

The fifth-ranked Wildcats lead the Pac-12 with four AP Top 25 wins after toppling the Volunteers. San Diego State, Creighton and Indiana were earlier victims. But UA will need some bench production to win in the postseason.

3. ARIZONA STATE 11-1, 2-0 (4)

Recent results: 73-71 win vs. Creighton (Las Vegas); 91-67 home win vs. San Diego

Upcoming games: At San Francisco, Wednesday; home vs. No. 5 Arizona, Dec. 31

An incredible start for the No. 25 Sun Devils, and it makes you wonder even more how they lost to Texas Southern (3-8). They’ll try not to look past the Dons in anticipation of their matchup with the Wildcats.

4. UTAH 9-3, 2-0 (3)

Recent results: 91-70 home win vs. Texas-San Antonio; 75-66 loss at BYU

Upcoming games: Home vs. No. 20 TCU, Wednesday; at California, Dec. 29

The Utes got tripped up in Provo and will try to get ready for the Horned Frogs. Going forward, they’ll need more than just the Arizona win to catch attention for the NCAA tournament.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

5. USC 9-3, 2-0 (5)

Recent results: 88-78 home win vs. Long Beach State; 74-71 home win vs. No. 23 Auburn

Upcoming games: Vs. Colorado State, Wednesday (Phoenix); at Washington, Dec. 30

The Trojans will likely ride a six-game winning streak into the Washington trip, which is followed by a game at UCLA. Senior guard Boogie Ellis (15.3 points) leads a balanced scoring attack that features six players at 8.3 or better.

6. WASHINGTON STATE 4-6, 0-2 (7)

Recent results: 74-70 loss to UNLV (Las Vegas, neutral site); 65-59 loss to No. 12 Baylor (Dallas, neutral site)

Upcoming games: Vs. George Washington (Honolulu), Thursday; vs. Pepperdine or Hawaii (Honolulu), Friday

The Cougars have taken two straight close losses to teams essentially playing just a few miles down the road from their home gyms. WSU will try to rebound from four losses in five games with a three-contest set while spending Christmas in Hawaii.

7. OREGON 7-5, 1-1 (6)

Recent results: 78-56 home win vs. Portland; home vs. Utah State, Tuesday (late)

Upcoming games: Home vs. Oregon State, Dec. 31; at Colorado, Jan. 5

Three consecutive wins have the Ducks on some momentum heading back into Pac-12 play. Will Richardson is the team’s distributor with three times more assists than anyone else.

8. STANFORD 4-7, 0-2 (8)

Recent results: 85-40 home win vs. Green Bay; 72-62 loss to No. 7 Texas (Dallas)

Upcoming games: Vs. Loyola Chicago, Thursday (Santa Cruz); home vs. Colorado, Dec. 29

A difficult schedule has the Cardinal hanging by a thread to make a run at the postseason. It doesn’t get much easier ahead, getting back into conference play with Colorado and Utah at home.

9. WASHINGTON 9-3, 1-1 (10)

Recent results: 74-68 home win vs. Cal Poly; 90-55 home win vs. Idaho State

Upcoming games: Home vs. No. 23 Auburn, Wednesday; home vs. USC, Dec. 30

The Huskies can put one more feather in the Pac-12’s cap Wednesday. Washington has one of the roughest stretches in the conference coming up, facing the L.A. schools at home next week then going to the Arizonas.

10. COLORADO 7-5, 0-2 (9)

Recent results: 84-60 home win vs. North Alabama; 88-77 home win vs. Northern Colorado

Upcoming games: Home vs. Southern Utah, Wednesday; at Stanford, Dec. 29

The Buffaloes have a chance to add to a three-game winning streak and show that the win against Tennessee in Nashville wasn’t a fluke. Sophomore guard KJ Simpson (16.9 points) is shining in his opportunity to lead.

11. OREGON STATE 6-6, 1-1 (11)

Recent results: 73-58 home win vs. Seattle; 65-56 home win vs. Green Bay

Upcoming games: Home vs. Denver, Wednesday; at Oregon, Dec. 31

Two straight wins give the Beavers something to work with as the defense continues to lead the way. The addition of guards Justin Rochelin and Christian Wright could be big moving forward.

12. CALIFORNIA 0-12, 0-2 (12)

Recent results: 82-58 home loss to Butler; 71-62 loss at Santa Clara

Upcoming games: Home vs. UT Arlington, Wednesday; home vs. Utah, Dec. 29

Wednesday’s game will be the Golden Bears’ easiest one for a while. Cal will be tested by the Mavericks (5-7, 251 NET as of Tuesday), who allow 39.3% shooting on the season.