Pac-12 men's basketball: Conference announces early schedule
Pac-12 men's basketball: Conference announces early schedule

  • Updated
The Pac-12 Conference announced on Tuesday the home-away matchups and dates for early men’s basketball games as part of the 20-game conference schedule for 2021-22.

Oregon State will play at California on Dec. 2 and host Arizona on Dec. 5 at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers will not host Arizona State or play at Stanford during the 2021-22 season.

Ten of the 12 early conference games will take place during a four-day span around the Pac-12 football title game on Dec. 3. Further 2021-22 conference schedule details will be announced at later dates.

The Pac-12 also revealed a new 10-year annual rotation of men's basketball conference opponents to begin with the 2021-22 season.

The new 10-year rotation will begin for the 2021-22 season and extend through 2030-31, featuring two mirrored five-year segments (2021-22 to 2025-26, 2026-27 to 2030-31) with venues flipped for the early conference games and single-play opponents.

A prior 10-year rotation was implemented for the 2011-12 season, the conference's first after expansion to 12 members, and completed during the recent campaign, the inaugural 20-game conference season.

Early Pac-12 games

Sunday, Nov. 28: Stanford at Colorado

Wednesday, Dec. 1: Colorado at UCLA; Utah at USC; Washington State at Arizona State

Thursday, Dec. 2: Oregon State at California; Washington at Arizona

Saturday, Dec. 4: USC at Washington State

Sunday, Dec. 5: Arizona at Oregon State; Arizona State at Oregon; California at Utah; UCLA at Washington

Sunday, Dec. 12: Oregon at Stanford

