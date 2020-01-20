Pac-12 women's basketball: Stanford shakes off slow start to get split in Oregon

Coming off a 32-point loss to Oregon on Thursday night, there were some questions as to how a young Stanford women's basketball team would respond when the Cardinal took on Oregon State inside Gill Coliseum on Sunday.

The Beavers jumped out to a 13-2 lead and the Cardinal were staggered just a bit.

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, who admits she’s not big on calling timeouts in the first half, stuck to that philosophy and allowed her players to a chance to regroup on their own.

“I think that what I saw in the beginning of the game was people were (acting) like they were going to a fire,” she said. “They couldn't shoot the ball fast enough and we didn't run offense.”

It took a while but the Cardinal were able to eventually take the lead in the first half and then held on down the stretch to slip past the Beavers for a 61-58 Pac-12 win.

“They did work themselves out of it,” VanDerveer said. “Sometimes that can backfire on you, too.”

Junior guard Kianna Williams said the Cardinal did a better job of blocking out the atmosphere on Sunday compared to Thursday night in Matt Knight Arena, when the Ducks turned a close game into a blowout over the last 16 minutes.