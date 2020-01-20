Pac-12 women's basketball: Stanford shakes off slow start to get split in Oregon

Coming off a 32-point loss to Oregon on Thursday night, there were some questions as to how a young Stanford women's basketball team would respond when the Cardinal took on Oregon State inside Gill Coliseum on Sunday.
The Beavers jumped out to a 13-2 lead and the Cardinal were staggered just a bit.
Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, who admits she’s not big on calling timeouts in the first half, stuck to that philosophy and allowed her players to a chance to regroup on their own.
“I think that what I saw in the beginning of the game was people were (acting) like they were going to a fire,” she said. “They couldn't shoot the ball fast enough and we didn't run offense.”
It took a while but the Cardinal were able to eventually take the lead in the first half and then held on down the stretch to slip past the Beavers for a 61-58 Pac-12 win.
“They did work themselves out of it,” VanDerveer said. “Sometimes that can backfire on you, too.”
Junior guard Kianna Williams said the Cardinal did a better job of blocking out the atmosphere on Sunday compared to Thursday night in Matt Knight Arena, when the Ducks turned a close game into a blowout over the last 16 minutes.
“I think what happened on Thursday is we let the crowd get into it,” said Williams, who led Stanford with 17 points on Sunday. “So today our seniors were talking to us and were saying stuff in the huddle and we just played ourselves out of it. We didn't start out the way we wanted to but we just stuck to our gameplan and it worked out.”
While teams are only a third of the way through conference play, VanDerveer said Sunday’s win was a big one for her team.
“Oregon State's a contender for the championship,” she said. “So this was really playing for the Pac-12 championship. And we're excited to have come out here with a win and a split up here in Oregon.”
Pivec slowed
One of the keys to Stanford’s success Sunday was clamping down on Oregon State senior Mikayla Pivec, who tied her season lows with 10 points and five rebounds.
VanDerveer credited Nadia Fingall’s defense.
“Mikayla is a terrific player, terrific young woman,” VanDerveer said. “She's tough because she just keeps playing. She's got a motor, but Nadia stepped up to the challenge and I thought she did a really good job on her.”
Poll update
You have free articles remaining.
Three of the four Pac-12 teams in the top 10 last week lost but all three remained in the top 10 in this week’s AP poll.
Oregon moved up from No. 6 to No. 4 while Stanford dropped three spots to No. 6. Oregon State, despite the loss to Stanford, moved up a spot to No. 7. UCLA fell from No. 7 to No. 10 after a double-overtime loss to USC in a game the Bruins played without Michaela Onyenwere.
Arizona State moved up two spots to No. 16 and Arizona is up three spots to No. 18.
The Pac-12 and SEC both have six teams in the poll this week.
This week
The highlight of the weekend should be the back-to-back Civil War games. Oregon State heads to Oregon on Friday for a 7 p.m. game and then plays host to the Ducks at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Arizona State is at Arizona looking to avenge an earlier loss at home to the Wildcats.
In other action, the mountain schools head to the Bay Area while the Washington schools are in Los Angeles.
Bracketology
Oregon State remains a No. 2 seed in Charlie Crème’s bracketology on ESPN, but the Beavers are now in the Greenville Regional instead of Portland. Arizona State is the No. 5 seed in Greenville with South Carolina the No. 1 seed.
Oregon moves to the No. 1 seed in the Portland Regional with Arizona the No. 6 seed. UConn is No. 2 in the regional.
Stanford is a No. 2 seed in the Fort Wayne Regional with No. 1 seed Louisville while UCLA stays a No. 2 seed and is in Dallas with No. 1 seed Baylor.
Players of the week
Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu was named the Pac-12 player of the week for the 10th time in her career after averaging 25.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists against the Bay Area schools.
She had a career-high 37 in the win over Stanford and set the career scoring record at Oregon in the process.
USC’s Alissa Pili won her first freshman of the week honor after scoring 19 points and grabbing 17 rebounds in an upset of UCLA on Friday night.