Pac-12 women's basketball: Oregon trip a difficult task for conference foes

“How many games have been like this where it's been tight, contested through three quarters, and then we find a way to pull away and win it through execution down the stretch,” coach Scott Rueck said Sunday about the past six or seven seasons. “I mean, it's what you have to do in this conference. And so we're built for that. We're built to get the stop we need, and we're built to create the shot we need. And we had to do that (Sunday).”

Rueck said the reason for that success is in the team’s preparation.

“It is detail oriented, it's for those moments,” he said. “We're always preparing for the close game, they don't have to be close, we tell them that they don't have to be close, you know, but if they are, we're very comfortable in those environments.”

Down to two

Four Pac-12 teams entered last weekend undefeated for the season but only two survived — Oregon State and UCLA.

Colorado had been undefeated but lost at Oregon State and Oregon, while Arizona ran its winning streak to 19 in a row dating back to last year before falling at UCLA on Sunday. The Bruins, who are off to their best start ever, edged Arizona State on Friday before knocking off the Wildcats.

WSU milestones