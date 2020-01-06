Pac-12 women's basketball: Oregon trip a difficult task for conference foes

For so many years, the most difficult road trip in Pac-12 women’s basketball was to the Bay Area, where teams had to contend not only with perennial conference champion Stanford but also a California program that reached a Final Four in 2013.
But this year there is little doubt that the toughest trip is to the Oregon schools, where both teams currently reside in the top three of The Associated Press poll.
If you aren’t sold, just ask Utah coach Lynne Roberts. Her Utes were outscored 165-99 by No. 2 Oregon (88-51) and No. 3 Oregon State (77-48) this past weekend.
“This is the toughest road trip in the country,” she said Sunday. “Name another conference where you have to play two top-five teams in 36 hours. It’s really hard.”
For the Utes, the first quarter in both games did them in. Utah was down 24-10 at Oregon State on Friday and fell behind 29-10 at Oregon on Sunday.
“We just had a horrendous first quarter and we’ve got to evaluate what we’re not doing,” Roberts said Sunday.
The 88-51 setback to Oregon was the worst defeat against a Pac-12 team in the nine years Utah has been in the conference.
It still wasn’t as bad a loss as Colorado suffered on Friday. The Buffaloes strolled into Matthew Knight Arena 12-0 and left with a 104-46 loss.
However, Colorado regrouped on Sunday and won two of the four quarters against the Beavers. Unfortunately for coach JR Payne, it wasn’t enough for he Buffaloes to pull off an upset.
“I'm extremely encouraged,” she said after Sunday’s game. “I was really disappointed Friday night, not that I had expectations of going into Oregon and blowing them out, that's not it, but I expected us to play the way we played (Sunday) mindset wise. You know, playing fearlessly, playing aggressively, being tenacious, all of those are things that we take pride in.
“And so this is the basketball that I expect to play … Wish we'd shot better from the free-throw line and things like that, but that the mindset that we had in this game is as we want to be.”
Payne said she expects her team that has just three upperclassmen on the roster to bounce back because of the team’s togetherness and lighthearted atmosphere. The Buffaloes are home against USC on Friday.
“Obviously we're disappointed with the outcome, but to take this type of bounce from Friday to Sunday and now we go home for a couple, I mean we played five straight road games now and that's not easy to do for any team, especially for a really young team,” Payne said. “So yeah, I mean we should feel confident going into practice and have a great week and be ready to go again Friday.”
Players of the week
Oregon State’s Taylor Jones was named the Pac-12’s freshman of the week for the third time this season — the first time in program history a player has won the award three times.
Jones averaged 15.5 points, seven rebounds and three blocks per game in her first two conference games. She shot 63.2 percent (12 for 19) in wins over Utah and Colorado and played a career-high 28 minutes in the win over Colorado on Sunday.
Washington State senior guard Chanelle Molina was named the player of the week after twice setting season high in points (27 and 28) to help the Cougars split on the road against the Bay Area schools. She also had eight rebounds and eight assists in the win over Cal on Sunday. It’s her first career honor.
Close wins
Oregon State has had plenty of success over the past six plus seasons and they have had an uncanny ability to grind out many of the wins over that stretch.
That was the case again on Sunday when the Beavers found themselves in an unfamiliar position this season — clinging to a close lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Up four with 10 minutes left, the Beavers used a 22-14 edge in the final period to run their winning streak to 14 straight with a 72-60 win over Colorado. It’s the longest winning streak in program history.
“How many games have been like this where it's been tight, contested through three quarters, and then we find a way to pull away and win it through execution down the stretch,” coach Scott Rueck said Sunday about the past six or seven seasons. “I mean, it's what you have to do in this conference. And so we're built for that. We're built to get the stop we need, and we're built to create the shot we need. And we had to do that (Sunday).”
Rueck said the reason for that success is in the team’s preparation.
“It is detail oriented, it's for those moments,” he said. “We're always preparing for the close game, they don't have to be close, we tell them that they don't have to be close, you know, but if they are, we're very comfortable in those environments.”
Down to two
Four Pac-12 teams entered last weekend undefeated for the season but only two survived — Oregon State and UCLA.
Colorado had been undefeated but lost at Oregon State and Oregon, while Arizona ran its winning streak to 19 in a row dating back to last year before falling at UCLA on Sunday. The Bruins, who are off to their best start ever, edged Arizona State on Friday before knocking off the Wildcats.
WSU milestones
Washington State senior Borislava Hristova became the Cougars’ all-time leading scorer on Sunday while coach Kamie Ethridge won her 100th game as a coach.
Hristova scored 26 points in a blowout win at Cal and now has 1,986 for her career. Jeanne Eggart had held the record for 38 years with 1,967 points.
The schedule
Oregon and Oregon State head to the desert to take on Arizona and Arizona State in what could be interesting and competitive games this Friday and Sunday.
The Los Angeles schools go to the Mountain schools while Washington and Washington State square off for the second time and the Bay Area schools meet twice.
In the polls
Oregon, Oregon State and Stanford remained unchanged in The Associated Press top 25 poll Monday. The Ducks remained at No. 2, the Beavers at No. 3 and Stanford at No. 5. Oregon gained two first-place votes and the Beavers lost two after the weekend.
UCLA moved up from No. 10 to No. 8 while Arizona remained at No. 18 after a loss to the Bruins. Arizona State received three votes.