Pac-12 women's basketball: Most seeding still up for grabs for conference tourney

With one weekend left to go in the Pac-12 women’s basketball regular season, there’s still plenty left to be decided.

But Oregon’s 74-66 win at Stanford on Monday night wrapped up at least a share of the conference title — the Ducks’ third straight — and the No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 tournament as they hold the tiebreaker over the Cardinal.

Stanford, now 13-3 in conference play, has a one-game lead on UCLA (12-4) for the No. 2 seed. The Bruins, however, have the tiebreaker against Stanford based on their head-to-head win.

Arizona (11-5) has locked up at least the No. 4 seed despite being upset by Colorado on Sunday. The Wildcats could move all the way up to No. 2 if they sweep the Bay Area schools, Stanford gets swept by the Arizona schools and UCLA is swept at home by the Mountain schools.

In that scenario, the Wildcats and Cardinal would be 13-5 but Arizona wins the tiebreaker on head-to-head win. UCLA would fall to 12-6.