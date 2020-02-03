Pac-12 women's basketball: Five Pac-12 teams in initial top 16 for NCAA tournament

There may be just under six weeks to go before Selection Monday, when the 64-team NCAA women’s basketball tournament bracket is released, but we caught a glimpse of how the top 16 overall seeds are shaping up on Monday night.

The first of two reveals took place Monday at halftime of the Oregon-UConn game and five Pac-12 teams would be top 4 seeds — through Sunday’s games — according to the tournament selection committee.

Oregon enters as the fourth No. 1 seed and would be placed in the Portland Regional. The other three No. 1 seeds are South Carolina (Greenville), Baylor (Dallas) and Louisville (Fort Wayne).

Stanford is a No. 2 seed and No. 6 overall and would head to Dallas while Oregon State and UCLA come in as No. 3 seeds with the Beavers No. 9 overall (Fort Wayne) and the Bruins in at No. 11 (Greenville).

Arizona would be the No. 13 overall seed and a No. 4 seed in Dallas, giving the Pac-12 five of the top 13 seeds.

Arizona State did not make the top 16 but the Sun Devils can make another splash this weekend when they head to Oregon to take on the Beavers and Ducks. ASU defeated both teams at home a month ago.