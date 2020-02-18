Pac-12 women's basketball: Cardinal stay alive in fight for conference title

In the 18 years of the tournament, only USC in 2009 reached the title game with a seed outside of the top four (sixth).

Arizona State and Oregon State are on the outside looking in and the road to one of those top four seeds is looking bleak.

The Sun Devils (8-6) are in the fifth spot while the Beavers are in sixth (7-7) after losing three straight games.

USC and Utah are in seventh at 5-9 while Colorado and Washington State are 4-10 and tied for ninth. Washington (3-11) is 11th and Cal (2-12) is last.

The schedule

Oregon and Oregon State head to the Bay Area this week before returning home to close out the season taking on the Washington schools.

The Beavers must face Stanford on Friday with one less day to prepare for the Cardinal after playing on Monday night at UCLA.

The Arizona schools head to the Mountain schools before closing out the season at home against the Bay Area schools.

The Los Angeles schools are at the Washington schools this week and then return home to take on the Mountain schools.

Poll watch