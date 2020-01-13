Pac-12 women's basketball: Arizona State talk of the conference after stunning weekend of upsets

Tapley was named the conference’s player of the week as well as the espnW national player of the week.

ASU lost games early to Minnesota (on the road) and Purdue (neutral site) before dropping two of its first three Pac-12 games against ranked teams Arizona (at home) and UCLA (on the road) before the weekend sweep of the Oregon schools.

The Sun Devils’ victory over the Beavers cost Oregon State a shot at being named No. 1 in the AP poll. It was also the fourth straight win over the Beavers, and would likely have been the fifth straight had it not been for Marie Gulich’s herculean effort at ASU when she dropped 36 points in a 64-60 win in 2018.

Gulich was 16 for 18 from the field — 13 for 13 in the second half — as the Beavers eked out the win.

Since Scott Rueck has been at Oregon State, the Sun Devils hold a 9-8 edge in a tightly contested series. The Beavers had won seven straight prior to the four-game slide.

“We always have great games with them,” Turner Thorne said. “Both teams are always really good defensively so both teams are used to being able to position themselves to win, then it’s just who kind of steps up and takes it.”