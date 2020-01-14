Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Expect the unexpected

If there’s any certainty about Pac-12 men’s basketball this season, it’s that you can expect the unexpected.

Colorado absolutely destroying Utah? California with a two-game home sweep against … anybody? Oregon State with another fast finish to blow out a ranked team?

Given the results from the first two weeks of the conference schedule, no final scores will be surprising going forward. There’s sure to be more this week.

Oregon State put itself back in consideration for an NCAA berth. The Beavers have six straight extremely winnable games ahead, as they host the L.A. schools and travel to the Bay Area after that. “Make hay while the sun shines” is the old saying.

The rest of the schedule includes two games with Oregon and rematches with Colorado, Utah and the Arizona schools.

Here are my power rankings entering Week 3:

1. OREGON 14-3, 3-1 Pac-12 (Last week: 2)

Last week: 74-73 overtime home win vs. Arizona; 78-69 home win vs. Arizona State

This week: At Washington State, Thursday; at Washington, Saturday