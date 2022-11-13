OSU women's basketball: Yeaney inspires teammates in win over Seattle

Bendu Yeaney recorded her first assist as a member of the Oregon State women’s basketball team on Thursday night even though she never took the floor.

The redshirt senior transfer from Arizona didn’t like what she saw from her teammates on the defensive end in the first half against Seattle. The Beavers (2-0) went into halftime with a 38-33 lead over the Redhawks before pulling away for an 89-53 victory.

“Bendu gave us a talk in the locker room, obviously, being such a defensive player, not being able to be out there,” said Talia von Oelhoffen. “I think … hearing her talk about that and talk about defense it's just like ‘Oh, yeah, we gotta go.’ She definitely played a role in this game even though she’s not playing, which was huge and for all of us to hear that was really cool.”

Seattle shot 40% from the floor in the first half and made six 3-pointers, which kept the Redhawks in the game. In the second half, the Beavers held Seattle to 19% shooting and gave up two 3-pointers.

Yeaney earned a reputation as a defensive specialist during her two years at Arizona, making big plays for the Wildcats in the 2021 Final Four.

She has not yet made her Oregon State debut, sitting out the first two games alongside freshman Timea Gardiner. Coach Scott Rueck has attributed those absences to minor injuries and was asked after the win over Seattle if either player might be able to return for next week’s home game against Eastern Washington.

“We’re hopeful. We don’t know at this point, but we’re hopeful,” Rueck said.

Post production

Oregon State made full use of its size advantage against the Redhawks, who do not have a player on the roster over 6-foot-3. Starting post Jelena Mitrovic had 14 points, 13 rebounds and six blocked shots against Seattle, who scored just 14 points in the paint.

Freshman post Raegan Beers added a game-high 22 points with 11 rebounds.

Rueck gave the duo a significant amount of time on the court together. During these minutes Beers often occupied the high post and repeatedly made accurate entry passes to the 6-foot-9 Mitrovic for easy buckets. Mitrovic has good hands and extraordinary length and even teams with more size than the Redhawks will find this play difficult to defend.

“Jelena’s done a great job of teaching me where she wants the ball, where I need to pass to, and how to post up when someone’s on me, stuff like that,” Beers said. “And then I get to give her dimes down low and she does the same for me, so it’s been a great chemistry building opportunity, for sure.”

Beers, who is listed at 6-foot-3, stood out for her effort on Thursday night. She scored several times after sprinting down the floor, establishing deep post position and taking advantage of smaller defenders who were mismatched in transition defense.

Freshmen gain experience

Rueck started four returning players — von Oelhoffen, Mitrovic, Noelle Mannen and AJ Marotte — along with transfer Shalexxus Aaron against Seattle. But the team’s five reshman all received at least 16 minutes of playing time.

There were stretches where Marotte, a sophomore, was on the floor with freshmen Adlee Blacklock, Lily Hansford, Martha Pietsch and Beers. Rueck said it wasn’t specifically his intention to have such a young group on the floor, it’s simply a reflection of this roster.

“That’s going to happen whether I’m trying (to) or not,” Rueck said. “With our group we have so many new people and resting, the rotation, the way things are going to work right now, we don’t have another option. That’s kind of the beauty of this group.

“You know I love coaching freshmen and first-year players. I make no secrets about that. I think that’s a fun challenge as a teacher. … That young group actually played quite a bit tonight in the first half — and the second half — and played very well and just got better.”

Rueck said that lineup also gives Marotte an opportunity to be the veteran on the court.

“AJ in a leadership role, that’s good for her, too, to understand who she is on this team just in her sophomore year,” Rueck said.