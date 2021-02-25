OSU women's basketball: von Oelhoffen's addition has helped fuel turnaround

It would be hard to disagree that one of the biggest reasons the Oregon State women’s basketball team is in position to make the NCAA tournament is the addition of Talia von Oelhoffen in mid-January.
The five-star point guard graduated high school early and joined the team during its month-long pause due to a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing protocols.
The Beavers were on a three-game losing streak at the time and had not played since Dec. 19 at Washington State.
Since she was cleared to play against the Cougars on Jan. 24, the Beavers have gone 5-2, including a huge upset win at then-No.8 UCLA last Sunday, a victory that has the Beavers very much in the conversation for a seventh straight NCAA berth.
Over the course of those seven games, von Oelhoffen is averaging 11.9 points per game in 23 minutes off the bench. That is tied with fellow freshman Sasha Goforth for third on the team behind Aleah Goodman’s 16.6 and Taylor Jones’ 12.1.
Von Oelhoffen is shooting 49.1% from the field and 48.1% from beyond the 3-point line. She is averaging 3.9 rebounds and just under three assists a game.
She will look to follow up her Pac-12 freshman of the week honor from this past weekend when the Beavers (8-6, 6-6) head to Eugene to take on No. 14 Oregon (13-6, 10-6) in the regular-season finale on Sunday.
“No one could have predicted what she's done and how quickly she's done it,” OSU coach Scott Rueck said. “That gave us that second ball handler to go along with Aleah Goodman. That's allowed us to handle pressure and to continue to adapt and be a threat every possession.
"It's allowed us to rest Aleah more than we were able to before and it's allowed us to put other players in their more natural positions. And so I think that has been just the wind in our sails over the last month.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Goodman certainly has welcomed the help at the point guard position and has thrived offensively with the addition of von Oelhoffen. Goodman leads the conference with an incredible 52.1% from beyond the 3-point line.
“I keep saying her basketball IQ is what has given her the opportunity to succeed at this level, just her knowledge of the game and then obviously her skill set,” Goodman said. “And I think that comes with her confidence as well. She has the confidence to handle a ball against anyone. She's not scared to face anyone.”
Von Oelhoffen has also caught the eye of Oregon coach Kelly Graves, who will see her live for the first time on Sunday.
“She's a good fit for them because she's patient, she can really shoot the ball, she's an excellent passer and plays well in their pick-and-roll,” he said. “I think the addition of her has really helped them because it’s given Aleah Goodman a backup. They didn't really have a backup point for Aleah and she's coming in and done a really good job there.
“She's hard to trap because she's so tall and can pass over most traps and she's really smart, really patient so she's a perfect fit for how they play. I mean they're going to come down and they're going to execute a play every time down. That's what they do.”
In addition to von Oelhoffen, several other freshmen on both teams could play big roles in Sunday’s important rivalry game.
OSU’s Goforth has been the freshman of the week twice while Oregon’s Sydney Parrish has been honored once. Parrish has made two starts and is sixth on the team in scoring at 7.1 points per game. Oregon point guard Te-Hina Paopao has started all 19 games and is third in scoring at 10.2 per game to go with 4.4 assists a contest.
“That’s what's nice about having these fresh minds, fresh bodies in general of the Pac-12 is they're not afraid to face anyone,” Goodman said.