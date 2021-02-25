OSU women's basketball: von Oelhoffen's addition has helped fuel turnaround

“No one could have predicted what she's done and how quickly she's done it,” OSU coach Scott Rueck said. “That gave us that second ball handler to go along with Aleah Goodman. That's allowed us to handle pressure and to continue to adapt and be a threat every possession.

"It's allowed us to rest Aleah more than we were able to before and it's allowed us to put other players in their more natural positions. And so I think that has been just the wind in our sails over the last month.”

Goodman certainly has welcomed the help at the point guard position and has thrived offensively with the addition of von Oelhoffen. Goodman leads the conference with an incredible 52.1% from beyond the 3-point line.

“I keep saying her basketball IQ is what has given her the opportunity to succeed at this level, just her knowledge of the game and then obviously her skill set,” Goodman said. “And I think that comes with her confidence as well. She has the confidence to handle a ball against anyone. She's not scared to face anyone.”

Von Oelhoffen has also caught the eye of Oregon coach Kelly Graves, who will see her live for the first time on Sunday.