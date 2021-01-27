OSU women's basketball: Von Oelhoffen makes her presence felt immediately

Just imagine what Talia von Oelhoffen could be capable of doing once she gets up to full speed with the Oregon State women’s basketball program.
In her first two games, the 5-foot-11, five-star freshman guard out of Pasco, Washington, has showcased an array of abilities while pumping some new life into a Beavers’ program that has dealt with plenty of adversity during this pandemic-affected season.
Von Oelhoffen served notice by hitting her first shot — a 3-pointer — against Washington State. She finished with six points and four rebounds in 21 minutes in a double-overtime loss to the Cougars on Sunday.
Two days later versus Washington, von Oelhoffen played 22 minutes and scored 13 points, grabbed six rebounds and, maybe most importantly for the Beavers, dished out seven assists.
Not bad for a player who joined the team less than two weeks ago.
Is this what coach Scott Rueck envisioned when von Oelhoffen decided to graduate from Chiawana High School early so she could get a jumpstart on her college career with the Beavers?
“You never know how somebody is going to adapt,” he said Tuesday night after a 98-68 win over Washington that ended a five-game losing streak. “To not have a high school season this year at all, to be basically just working out at home, how can you even predict how well she could do?"
Her addition is big for a Beavers team that has struggled at times this season without a second point guard. Senior Aleah Goodman has handled the starting duties, but the addition of von Oelhoffen should take some pressure off her once von Oelhoffen gets more comfortable in the new system.
“She's a true one (point guard),” Rueck said. “She handles the ball well, she sees the floor, she's poised in her mind. And everybody that's watching can see that presence. Nothing really rattles her, her instincts are excellent. You saw a couple steals, a couple tips. You saw a block and then you see seven assists and six rebounds where she's filling the stat sheet. …
“I mean she's a big-time player. And so for her to come in, under Aleah's wing basically and say, OK, this is what the one does in our system, and the team has really rallied around her. She's such a likable person and she's been such a fluid addition to this team and it has been kind of remarkable, actually, to watch the whole thing.”
Von Oelhoffen has 10 rebounds on the season with nine coming on the defensive end of the floor, a stat that if it continues could help the Beavers lower the number of offensive rebounds they have allowed — currently 14.3 per game, which Rueck would say is way too high.
The best part of this situation is von Oelhoffen’s eligibility will still be four seasons after this one as the NCAA will not count this season against any player’s eligibility due to the pandemic.
Still, she’s started off playing beyond her years.
“She doesn't seem like a freshman at all,” grad transfer Ellie Mack said. "She is very calm. Even though she might not know exactly what she needs to do, somehow she figures it out and makes everyone around her better.
“So she’s super fun to play with. I didn't really know that much about her before two weeks ago when I found out she was coming, and she's just been a great addition to the team and we all really love her and have done our best to welcome her to the family.
Added Rueck: “It's just been fun to watch. And so she's an amazing player, and just another great addition to this program in every way.”