OSU women's basketball: Von Oelhoffen makes her presence felt immediately

Her addition is big for a Beavers team that has struggled at times this season without a second point guard. Senior Aleah Goodman has handled the starting duties, but the addition of von Oelhoffen should take some pressure off her once von Oelhoffen gets more comfortable in the new system.

“She's a true one (point guard),” Rueck said. “She handles the ball well, she sees the floor, she's poised in her mind. And everybody that's watching can see that presence. Nothing really rattles her, her instincts are excellent. You saw a couple steals, a couple tips. You saw a block and then you see seven assists and six rebounds where she's filling the stat sheet. …

“I mean she's a big-time player. And so for her to come in, under Aleah's wing basically and say, OK, this is what the one does in our system, and the team has really rallied around her. She's such a likable person and she's been such a fluid addition to this team and it has been kind of remarkable, actually, to watch the whole thing.”

Von Oelhoffen has 10 rebounds on the season with nine coming on the defensive end of the floor, a stat that if it continues could help the Beavers lower the number of offensive rebounds they have allowed — currently 14.3 per game, which Rueck would say is way too high.