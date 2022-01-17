OSU women's basketball: Von Oelhoffen hits game-winner in OT for Oregon State

Talia von Oelhoffen hit a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in overtime to give Oregon State a 69-66 Pac-12 women's basketball victory over No. 22 Colorado on Monday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.

The shot by the freshman point guard capped a hard-fought game between the Pac-12 foes in which neither team held more than a five-point lead.

“I’m so proud of our team for finding a way. In the conference that’s just what it is, you find a way,” Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said. “Colorado is a heck of a team. That fourth quarter, I thought their performance was unbelievable. They hit tough shot after tough shot.”

The Beavers (8-4, 1-1) had to rally late in the fourth quarter to force the extra period. The Buffaloes (13-2, 2-2) held a 61-56 lead with 3:33 to play before Oregon State’s Taya Corosdale hit a 3-pointer to trim the deficit to two points with 2:29 on the clock.

One minute of game time later, Oregon State center Jelena Mitrovic hit the first 3-pointer of her collegiate career to give the Beavers a 62-61 advantage. The Buffaloes then regained the lead on a layup by Frida Formann.

Oregon State twice had the opportunity to retake the lead, but turned the ball over on both possessions without taking a shot. After the Beavers were forced to foul intentionally with just 12 seconds left to play, Formann made one of two free throws to give Colorado a 64-62 advantage.

With time running down, Oregon State’s Ellie Mack worked her way into the paint and scored on a short jumper to tie the game with 7 seconds left to play. Mack scored 16 points in the victory, going 6 for 6 from the field including 4 for 4 on 3-pointers.

“We hit huge shots all day long. Ellie had a perfect line today shooting the ball, Jelena hit a big 3 on a play that we’d never run before. Talia, obviously, hit the game-winner, but we had big performances throughout the roster,” Rueck said.

In overtime, the Beavers relied on their defense, holding the Buffaloes to just two points on a pair of free throws early in the extra frame. For the game, Oregon State held Colorado to 37% shooting from the field, blocked 12 shots and had 10 steals.

Von Oelhoffen led the Beavers with 17 points and three blocks. Corosdale had a strong all-around game, playing 42 minutes and scoring nine points with five rebounds, two blocks and three steals.

Forward Taylor Jones was not available for the second consecutive game and starter Kennedy Brown was limited to 21 minutes of playing time by foul trouble. Brown finished with six points, four rebounds and three assists.

Mitrovic stepped up in Jones’ absence with a strong defensive effort, grabbing six rebounds, blocking three shots and making key plays down the stretch, including an offensive rebound which led to von Oelhoffen’s game-winning 3-pointer.

Center Quay Miller led Colorado with 18 points. Forward Mya Hollingshed had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Beavers were originally scheduled to host Colorado on Dec. 31, but the game was delayed by COVID issues. Rueck thanked the Colorado program for extending its Bay Area trip this weekend to make Monday's game possible. After making up this contest, Oregon State still has four postponed Pac-12 games to reschedule: home games against Utah and Arizona State and road contests against California and Stanford.

The Beavers will travel to play at Washington State on Friday followed by a game at Washington on Sunday. Oregon State’s next scheduled home game is Jan. 28 against USC.

