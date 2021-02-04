OSU women's basketball: von Oelhoffen following in Weisner's footsteps

“I think it was more just adjusting to the system and having to learn everything so fast, and having to be so disciplined and so detailed with every movement because obviously it's not like that in high school and you can get away with a lot more,” von Oelhoffen said. “So I had to kind of pick things up quickly and just be super disciplined in detail. That's the biggest difference.

“As far as the speed of the game I don't think that really affected me as much as I thought it would or people thought it would. It's more just staying focused, every second, every minute you're in the game. I didn’t always have to do that in high school so it's a big jump. But I think I'm adjusting pretty well.”

An added bonus to the early arrival has been the opportunity to learn from senior point guard Aleah Goodman.

“Yeah, I love playing with Aleah,” von Oelhoffen said. "I've been watching her since she was a freshman and she really is taking advantage of her senior year. She trusted the process the first three years, was obviously sixth player of the year, got really good minutes off the bench. And now it's kind of her time to shine and be a leader and she's really stepped up to it and she's playing out of her mind right now so it's definitely awesome to watch her do that and be a part of it. And just learn from her really.”