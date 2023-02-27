The pain of Oregon State’s nine-game losing streak was plain to see last Thursday night after the Beavers let a 17-point lead slip away in a 75-73 loss to an Arizona State team that entered the game winless in conference play.

The postgame mood was determined but grim as coach Scott Rueck and the players looked ahead to Saturday’s Senior Day game against No. 14 Arizona. As that game unfolded it seemed possible that Oregon State would lose after building a 20-point lead against the Wildcats.

But the Beavers avoided that cruel conclusion to the regular season and wrote a different ending. The postgame celebration made clear how much it meant to the program to end the losing streak before the start of the Pac-12 Conference tournament.

“It’s been a grind," Rueck said. "Losing for a month straight sucks, not easy. This team has just been courageous through it. They keep coming in every day, everyone does, our staff does a great job, I’ve tried my best to come in with our head right and just keep going. (Saturday) all those things came together for us.”

Center Jelena Mitrovic, who was one of three players honored in the pregame Senior Day ceremony along with Bendu Yeaney and Noelle Mannen, said the team is well aware of its record in close games.

“We had a few losses like that where we were up and then we lose in the fourth quarter and that teaches you lessons and I’m glad we got the win in the end. We just stuck together and made big plays and got huge stops,” Mitrovic said.

Rueck thought one of those big plays came with just over 4 minutes left to play. At that point the Wildcats had cut the deficit to nine points when Mannen got a steal and a layup to interrupt Arizona’s run.

“Maybe the play of the game, that kind of in my opinion put us over the top, was that steal," Rueck said. "She took off down the left side, got to the block, pump faked, maybe even pivoted, and then realized she was wide open by herself and made that layup. That might have been the shot of the day that finished the game, really.”

Rueck thought one of the keys to the game was the Beavers’ rebounding advantage. Oregon State had 50 rebounds to 28 for Arizona. The Beavers limited Arizona to just seven offensive rebounds and only two second-chance points.

“The way that this team rebounded set the tone," Rueck said. "We dominated the boards (Saturday) and that is traditionally something this program has always been great in. Today we were great in that.”

Rebounding will certainly be one of the keys to the game in Oregon State’s first-round matchup at the Pac-12 tournament against USC, which won both regular-season meetings between the two teams.

In the first game, USC forward Rayah Marshall had 33 points and 16 rebounds in a 69-58 victory at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers won the team rebounding battle that day 42-31, but could not stop Marshall inside.

In the second meeting, USC had a 43-37 edge in rebounding and a 15-3 edge in second-chance points in a 60-56 win in Los Angeles.

In recent games, Rueck has started both Mitrovic and freshman Raegan Beers in the frontcourt. They played especially well together against the Wildcats as Beers tallied 24 points and 13 rebounds and Mitrovic added 10 points and 15 boards.

Oregon State has also gotten a boost from the play of freshman Adlee Blacklock. She started against the Sun Devils and scored 14 points and started again on Saturday against the Wildcats and poured in a career-high 22 points.

Blacklock made 8 of her 14 3-point attempts in those two games and is now 28 for 60 from beyond the arc this season (47%).

On Monday, Beers became the first Oregon State player to be named the Pac-12 freshman of the week four times. Beers recorded her 14th double-double against the Wildcats, which is the most of any freshman in the country this season.