OSU women's basketball: Veteran Lobos will be a tough test for Beavers

New Mexico will bring an experienced lineup to Gill Coliseum on Thursday night for a third-round game against Oregon State in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

The Lobos (26-9) have five seniors — guards Jaedyn De La Cerda, LaTora Duff and LaTascya Duff, and forwards Antonia Anderson and Shaiquel McGruder — who lead the team in scoring and minutes played. All five average at least 11 points per game and all have 3-point range.

“Their offense is great. They’re fun to watch. They’re athletic, quick, and all five can score. Their center is more of a scorer at the rim but she has the ability to stretch as well. They play with a ton of energy and they pass really well. I’ve been impressed by their offense, then they’re scrappy defensively,” Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said. “We won’t be able to relax for a moment on the defensive end of the floor.”

New Mexico does not have the size to challenge Oregon State inside —the three guards are all listed at 5-foot-7, Anderson is 6-foot-2 and McGruder is 6-foot — but will test the Beavers’ transition and perimeter defense.

LaTascya Duff is the Lobos’ best 3-point shooter and has converted on 92 of 218 attempts (42%) this season. Anderson (39%), De La Cerda (36%) and LaTora Duff (33%) are also threats from beyond the arc.

“It’s a veteran group. I love when the ball moves, I love teams that pass really well, it’s fun to watch. That’s what this team is,” Rueck said.

Oregon State’s offense has performed well in the first two WNIT games, which could lead to an entertaining matchup on Thursday night. The Beavers (16-13) shot 55% from the field in the first-round win over Long Beach State and then converted on 56% of their shot attempts against Portland.

In both of those games, the Beavers faced mostly zone defenses and Rueck was pleased with his team’s decision making. He singled out forwards Taya Corosdale and Ellie Mack for their playmaking against the zone.

The formula is simple: good passes create good shots which tends to lead to a higher shooting percentage.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“Taya and Ellie are so comfortable in the middle of the zone and make such good decisions either scoring or making that next pass," Rueck said. "Our guards are seeing the floor better and better, so skip passes and then inside out from the post out, create the best shots. We’re always looking for layups, we’re always looking for kickout 3s. And then we’ll take other things if we need to. In these two games, the ball has been able to move."

Oregon State has taken advantage of its size in both WNIT games. Kennedy Brown is averaging 15.5 points per game in the tournament and Jelena Mitrovic is averaging 12.5 points per game. Thursday's game will be an interesting test of styles as Oregon State's posts work inside while New Mexico tries to pull them away from the basket on defense.

The winner will advance to the quarterfinals of the WNIT to face the winner of Thursday’s game between Wyoming and UCLA. The Cowboys are hosting that contest.

The quarterfinals will be played March 26 to 28. The times and locations of those games will be announced after the third-round games are completed Thursday night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.