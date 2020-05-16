OSU women's basketball: Top-10 recruit Von Oelhoffen commits to Beavers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Oregon State’s women’s basketball program received some big news on Saturday when five-star recruit Talia Von Oelhoffen announced her commitment to the program on Twitter.

Von Oelhoffen, from Pasco, Washington, is rated No. 10 overall by ESPN and was also considering Stanford, UCLA, UConn and Oklahoma.

A 5-foot-11 wing, Von Oelhoffen is rated No. 2 at her position.

She is the Beavers’ second top-rated recruit to verbally commit for the 2021 class, joining Greta Kampschroeder, who is a 6-0 guard and the No. 12 ranked player according to ESPN.

According to the evaluation by ESPN, Von Oelhoffen is an "agile perimeter prospect with versatility; manufactures shots and delivers from beyond the arc; mid-range game threat takes defenders off the dribble and scores in traffic; superb court awareness, passes with purpose; unselfish playmaker with skill set of a point-forward; an impact prospect in the class of 2021."

According to Max Preps, she averaged 26.2 points per game last season at Chiawana High. She averaged 30.1 points an 10.8 rebounds per game as a freshman.

