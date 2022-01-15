OSU women's basketball: Through the frustration of a loss to Arizona, Beavers see bright future ahead

It had been 25 days, Dec. 19 to be exact, since the Oregon State women’s basketball team had taken the court for an actual game.

For the second time in a year, COVID-19 issues within the Beavers’ program, and some of their opponents, had caused games — five to be exact this time – to be either postponed or canceled.

So coach Scott Rueck wasn’t sure exactly what to expect when the Beavers took the Gill Coliseum court on Thursday night to take on No. 7 Arizona, a team that fell by one point in the national title game a season ago.

He knew the Wildcats, off to an 11-1 start, would bring a tenacious defense and that his team would need a gritty and gutsy performance — especially without the services of post Taylor Jones, out nursing an undisclosed injury.

He was hopeful, and confident, his team would be up to the difficult challenge.

The Beavers were up to the task and more, and with just under three minutes left, they took a 53-49 lead and were in prime position to pull off the upset and kickstart the Pac-12 season.

Instead of sending the crowd home happy with a victory, Arizona closed the game on a 6-0 run and escaped with a 55-53 win thanks to Shaina Pellington’s mid-range jumper with 0.5 seconds left.

The Beavers had a chance to win or tie in the last half second but Arizona deflected the inbounds pass to escape.

Oh so close.

“I just thought we competed like crazy,” Rueck said. “… As the game went on, it was like, we can win this game, and then you're disappointed that you don't, you didn't find a way to do it. So down the stretch, as a coaches, I wish I could have found a way to help us to manufacture a bucket or two, obviously, to pull this thing out. Even to .5, I thought that we had a play that actually would work but they make a great play on a tip.”

There was a bit of bad luck on that play, as well as Pellington’s game-winner. The Beavers had a foul to give so could have used it with 4 or 5 seconds left to force the Wildcats to inbound the ball and restart the offense.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Rueck opted to play it out as he felt the Beavers knew what was coming and had a plan to contain Pellington.

Rueck explained what transpired on that play.

“We got screened, the wrong person got screened, somehow, it was a weird play,” he said. “We couldn't get under that. And so basically Pellington goes by us, we were switching that screen and the person that was switching got rolled into and Talia (von Oelhoffen) couldn't get to her, which gave her the gap and the space of shoot it.

“I think it was the exact same way that she scored a layup, I think against Louisville or somebody earlier in the year, and so we kind of knew what was coming. But if we execute that, it takes that away. And so I felt good about it. I thought we would defend it. It was unfortunate. It was a great shot.”

While there are no moral victories, both Taya Corosdale, who had a sensational performance with 19 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and just one turnover in 38-plus minutes, and Ellie Mack said there are positives to come out of the loss, as painful as it felt Thursday night.

The effort the team put forth, being shorthanded and having both available post players — Kennedy Brown and Jelena Mitrovic — battling foul trouble early, shows the team's potential in the games and weeks to come.

“Going forward, we know what we're capable of and we know that this team is going to be really good," Corosdale said. "(Arizona) played in the national championship last year, so we knew they were going to bring it.

“Coming off of the setbacks we had, I think we were all just really hungry to play and I think that really showed how tough we are. So I'm just really proud of us but I am frustrated that we came up short. We’ve just got to keep pushing and keep working hard.”

Mack said she didn’t really learn anything new about the team but what she thought of it was reinforced on Thursday night.

“Just how good we can be,” she said. “Our bench is deep. We have really, really talented guards, really talented posts and so I think that we can be really successful this year. We can beat really good teams. And I mean, we just competed with a really good team and so I'm just looking forward to continue to do that.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.