OSU women's basketball: Taylor Jones, Kennedy Brown enter transfer portal

Taylor Jones and Kennedy Brown entered the Oregon State women’s basketball program together as freshmen in 2019. Now, the star forwards are leaving the program at the same time.

Taylor Jones announced her intention to enter the transfer portal in an Instagram post Tuesday afternoon.

“After lots of prayer and deliberation, I have decided to do what is best for my mental and physical health by entering the transfer portal. I will be keeping my options open, and I am extremely excited for what’s to come!” Jones wrote in the post.

Brown has not yet confirmed her decision on social media, but her intent to transfer has been widely reported, including by Oregonian reporter Nick Daschel. Her sister, Addy Brown, is a top recruit in the class of 2023 and has committed to Iowa State.

The announcements by Jones and Brown, both third-year sophomores, come one week after freshman guard Greta Kampschroeder announced that she was entering the transfer portal.

Both Jones and Brown have faced significant injuries in their time at Oregon State. Brown suffered a knee injury midway through her freshman year and missed all of the following season. Brown came back this season and played in 30 games, starting 21, and averaged 7.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Jones played just nine games this season before undergoing shoulder surgery. Before her injury, Jones was the team’s second-leading scorer at 12.4 points per game and averaged 6.9 rebounds per game.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Jones was named to the Pac-12 Conference all-freshman team and was an all-Pac-12 honoree in her second season.

Brown and Jones provided great size and defensive presence for the Beavers on the interior. Brown is 6-foot-6 and made an immediate impact on the defensive end. Jones is 6-foot-4 and was a Pac-12 all-defensive team honorable mention as a sophomore.

Jelena Mitrovic, a 6-foot-9 post, took on a bigger role for Oregon State as the season progressed and moved into the starting lineup during the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

Oregon State has signed two highly regarded front court players in the class of 2022. Timea Gardiner, a 6-foot-3 forward from Ogden, Utah, is a five-star recruit and is the sixth-rated player in this class by ESPN. Raegan Beers, a 6-foot-2 post from Littleton, Colorado, is also a five-star recruit and is in ESPN’s top 10.

Both Gardiner and Beers played in the McDonald’s All-American game last week in Chicago. Gardiner scored eight points and Beers had five points and five rebounds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.