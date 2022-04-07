OSU women's basketball: Taya Corosdale enters transfer portal

Oregon State forward Taya Corosdale has entered the transfer portal. The redshirt junior from Bothell, Washington, is the fourth player in the women's basketball program to begin the transfer process since the season ended.

Freshman guard Greta Kampschroeder announced her decision last week and sophomore forwards Kennedy Brown and Taylor Jones made the move earlier this week.

Corosdale has started every game over the past two seasons for coach Scott Rueck. She is a versatile defender and this season was the team's top rebounder, averaging 7.4 rebounds per game. She also led the team in minutes played by a wide margin, averaging just under 32 minutes per game.

With Corosdale's departure, Oregon State has just four players returning. All-conference guard Talia von Oelhoffen has announced her intention to return, and is joined by guards AJ Marotte and Noelle Mannen, and post Jelena Mitrovic.

Oregon State has signed four high school players in the class of 2022: forward Timea Gardiner, post Raegan Beers and guards Adlee Blacklock and Lily Hansford.

The program has not yet announced any incoming transfers.

