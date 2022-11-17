OSU women's basketball: Talia von Oelhoffen's 34 points leads Beavers past Eastern Washington

Talia von Oelhoffen scored a career-high 34 points to lead Oregon State to a 73-66 victory over Eastern Washington on Thursday night in a nonconference women’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum.

Von Oelhoffen’s previous career-high was 31 points in a 63-61 OT win over USC last season. On Thursday, von Oelhoffen scored the majority of her points on drives to the basket and at the free-throw line, where she made 11 of 12 attempts.

“I haven’t been shooting the ball really well, so I knew that personally I wanted to get my confidence back and I just wanted to come out with an aggressive mind-set and get us going. So I just tried to get to the rim as much as I could,” von Oelhoffen said.

The Beavers (3-0) led 38-34 at halftime and appeared to take control of the game at the start of the third quarter as a 9-0 run resulted in a 13-point lead. But the Eagles answered back with an 8-0 run of their own and the game was close the rest of the way.

Both teams struggled to score for the first several minutes of the fourth quarter. The Eagles caused the Beavers problems throughout the game with an aggressive, trapping half-court defense.

Von Oelhoffen gave the Beavers some breathing room with a steal and layup that gave OSU a 66-57 lead with just over 2 minutes left on the clock. That play came immediately after von Oelhoffen had gone to the ground after a hard foul and was slow to get up.

“I had been waiting for that steal because I knew what play they were running and I had kind of scouted it the whole game so I was waiting for a moment when we really needed a bucket. I knew she was coming out of the corner to get the reversal. I was in a lot of pain and so I was like, ‘I’ll just jump it and see what happens.’ And it worked,” von Oelhoffen said.

Von Oelhoffen also grabbed 10 rebounds and had three assists and two steals. Freshman post Raegan Beers had 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots. AJ Marotte added 10 points and six rebounds. Jelena Mitrovic scored five points, grabbed 12 boards and blocked one shot.

Oregon State held Eastern Washington to 27 of 81 shooting from the field including just 3 of 22 on 3-point attempts. The Beavers shot 26 of 62 from the field and were 2 of 14 from beyond the arc.

Jamie Loera, a graduate transfer from Arizona State, led Eastern Washington (3-1) with 18 points and Jaleesa Lawrence added 16.

Oregon State will host Prairie View A&M (2-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday.