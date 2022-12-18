OSU women's basketball: Talia von Oelhoffen scores 41 in win over Nevada

Oregon State guard Talia von Oelhoffen scored a career-high 41 points Saturday to lead the Beavers past Nevada 96-84 at the Maui Classic.

Playing in the team's annual holiday tournament in Kihei, Hawaii, von Oelhoffen made 17 of 20 field-goal attempts and had six assists and five rebounds.

Von Oelhoffen's 41 points are the most by an Oregon State women's basketball player since Talisa Rhea scored 42 against Sacramento State on November 16, 2008.

“When you consider all of the things Talia can do — she’s so smart, she has handles like a point guard, she shoots it from wherever she wants, she can finish at the rim, she has a beautiful mid-range and she is an elite passer — Talia can be as good as she wants to be,” OSU coach Scott Rueck said. “Today was a great example of that. She was lights out.”

The Beavers trailed after a high-scoring first quarter where it felt like the Wolfpack couldn’t miss. Nevada made 5 of 8 3-pointers in the period to build a 26-23 lead. Von Oelhoffen helped OSU weather the early storm with eight points on 4 of 5 shooting.

Back-to-back buckets for von Oelhoffen, along with a 3-pointer from Martha Pietsch, sparked a 7-0 run to open the second quarter and put OSU up 30-26.

Two baskets by Jelena Mitrovic extended the lead to 38-31 and the Beavers went into the half up 46-41. Mitrovic and Raegan Beers gave Oregon State three players in double figures by finishing with 13 each.

Von Oelhoffen took over in the third quarter. After four quick Wolfpack points, she hit three straight shots from beyond the arc. After two jumpers and a three-point play on a drive to the rim von Oelhoffen had scored all of Oregon State’s first 16 points in the quarter, outscoring Nevada 16-5. The sophomore had 32 points with 4:40 left in the period and exited with the team holding a 64-50 lead.

From the middle of the third on, the Beavs matched the Wolfpack basket for basket to secure the win. Nevada went on another late offensive surge with 29 points in the fourth quarter, but Oregon State countered with 24 of their own to lock down the win. Seven Beavers scored in the fourth, led by nine from von Oelhoffen.

Oregon State will face No. 11 LSU Sunday night in the Maui Classic finale. The Tigers knocked off Montana State 91-52 in their first game of the tournament.