OSU women's basketball: Talia von Oelhoffen named to preseason all-Pac-12 team

Oregon State sophomore guard Talia von Oelhoffen has been named to the preseason all-Pac-12 team. The announcement was made as part of the Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball media day in San Francisco.

This is the second time von Oelhoffen has been named to the team. She was also recognized prior to last season and went on to lead Oregon State in scoring at 13.7 points per game and earn a spot on the all-conference team.

During Oregon State’s on-campus media day last week, von Oelhoffen said she spent a lot of time in the offseason working with coach Scott Rueck to identify areas for improvement.

“One of the things that I grew in a lot was just maturity and having that much more experience last year,” von Oelhoffen said. “Like coach said, having a lot of talks with him just looking back on what I did, what I need to do better and really being honest with myself about areas I need to grow.”

Von Oelhoffen started her career early at Oregon State, joining the team in January 2021. Despite missing all of the nonconference games, she quickly earned a spot in the rotation and averaged 11.3 points per game.

Last year in her first full season, in addition to leading the team in scoring, von Oelhoffen:

Had a team-high 94 assists.

Led the team in 3-point shooting attempts (163) and percentage (.362).

Earned the most free-throw attempts (making 79 of 89).

Tied for the team high in steals (29).

The conference also announced the results of its preseason rankings. Oregon State was picked to finish sixth in both the coaches poll and the media poll.

The coaches poll put Stanford in the top spot followed by Oregon, Arizona, UCLA and Utah. The Cardinal also topped the media poll, followed by Arizona, Oregon, UCLA and Utah.

Oregon State will host Western Oregon for an exhibition game at 2 p.m. Sunday at Gill Coliseum. The regular season will begin with a home game against Hawaii on Monday, Nov. 7.