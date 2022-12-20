OSU women's basketball: Talia von Oelhoffen got hot in Hawaii

Oregon State guard Talia von Oelhoffen has broken her career high in scoring twice this season and her newest mark will be tough to top.

Von Oelhoffen scored 41 points in the Beavers’ 96-84 win over Nevada on Saturday at the Maui Classic in Kihei, Hawaii. Her previous career best was 32 points in a win over Eastern Washington on Nov. 17.

Against the Wolf Pack, von Oelhoffen didn’t take an exceptional number of shots to reach that total and she didn’t shoot many free throws.

She reached 41 points almost entirely due to her shooting accuracy from the field. Von Oelhoffen made all 13 of her shot attempts from inside the 3-point line and was 4 of 7 on 3-pointers for an overall shooting day of 17 for 20 (85%). The sophomore guard was also 3 for 3 at the free-throw line.

This was the highest scoring game by an Oregon State player since Talisa Rhea scored 42 against Sacramento State on Nov. 16, 2008.

Point guard Bendu Yeaney said von Oelhoffen’s teammates could tell in the first quarter that this was her day.

“When you’ve got a player that gets hot like Talia, you just give her the ball. … I think she only missed like three shots today,” Yeaney said. “She was going crazy today. It was like watching a video game.”

Von Oelhoffen has family that lives in Hawaii and this tournament was an opportunity to play in front of relatives who don’t normally get to see her play in person. Playing well for them was important, she said, but getting a win after the loss at Oregon was even more significant.

“I think coming off the last two games I haven’t been shooting the ball well at all and for us to be the team we could be I can’t perform like that," von Oelhoffen said. "So I just knew coming into this I had to set the tone, I had to be confident. Because that’s who I am and I just haven’t been myself these last two games, so I just had to show up for my team today.”

Despite von Oelhoffen’s career day, Nevada didn’t fold and it took a total team effort to win the high-scoring game. Posts Jelena Mitrovic and Raegan Beers each scored 13 points in the win and all 10 players who took the court scored.

“When they adjusted their ball screen defense in the second half, we made plays off that. Other people were spotting up, scoring. The posts played great. We’re firing on all cylinders,” von Oelhoffen said.

Von Oelhoffen is now averaging a team-high 18.2 points per game. That puts her fifth in the Pac-12 Conference in scoring.

The Beavers went 1-1 at the Maui Classic, falling to No. 11 LSU late Sunday night. The Tigers (12-0), who are coached by former Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, climbed into the top 10 in the latest poll. Von Oelhoffen paced the Beavers with 14 and Beers added 11.

Oregon State (7-4, 0-1 Pac-12) will not play again until after Christmas. The Beavers will host a final tuneup game against North Carolina Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers will then host USC at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 and No. 11 UCLA at noon Sunday, Jan. 1.