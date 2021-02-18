OSU women's basketball: Strong play by underclassmen makes future look bright for Beavers

That’s a solid nucleus for the future, and it will only get better, particularly with the return of Kennedy Brown, the Beavers’ 6-foot-6 sophomore who is out for the season after tearing her ACL just over a year ago.

Her absence has been huge this season.

“I don't think anybody can understate Kennedy Brown's impact and her loss this year,” Rueck said. “Just such an amazing defender, such an amazingly skilled player on both ends of the floor and so, yes, it hurts us in depth, hurts us in our impact on both ends of the floor no question. We're so happy for her to be rehabbing as well as she is and we can't wait to have her back. We certainly are missing Kennedy every moment of the season.”

In addition to the return of Brown, the Beavers will be bringing in another highly touted freshmen in five-star guard Greta Kampschroeder.

There’s no doubt the Beavers have the pieces to stay at or near the top of the Pac-12 and to be a national power for years to come.

As Rueck put it, the “sky's the limit for this program.”