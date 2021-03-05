OSU women's basketball: Stanford too much as Cardinal overpower Beavers in tourney semis

The Oregon State women’s basketball team has just wanted to play games this season.
After two pauses and countless cancellations over the first half of the season, the Beavers were able to play a consistent schedule over the past five weeks.
And not just play, but play well.
Thanks to the steady dose of games, the Beavers reeled off eight wins in their last nine games.
That streak — which included wins over ranked teams UCLA and Oregon, twice — has helped the Beavers play themselves into what most believe will be an NCAA tournament berth when the 64-team bracket is announced on March 15.
But on Friday night, the Beavers ran into the buzzsaw that is the Stanford Cardinal.
The top-seeded Cardinal did what no other team has been able to do over the past few weeks and that is slow down the Beavers’ high-powered offense.
Cameron Brink scored 24 points, including 11 in what turned out to be the decisive second quarter, as the Cardinal advanced to the Pac-12 tournament title game for the 18th time in 20 tries with a 79-45 win over the Beavers in the semifinals at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.
Stanford has gone 14-3 in title games but lost the last two to Oregon. The Cardinal (21-2) will take on UCLA or Arizona for the title at 5 p.m. Sunday.
The Cardinal led by 11 at the half and used a 15-2 run to cap a 22-10 edge in the third quarter to go up 55-32 and turn the game into a rout.
It was the Beavers’ third game in three days and the fourth in six, and all felt like must-win affairs to earn and NCAA tournament berth. That wasn’t used as an excuse, but there was a bit of reality to the situation.
“Stanford played an unbelievable game,” senior point guard Aleah Goodman said. “They played a full 40 minutes and we didn't. But no we did have a … really good stretch but because of how it was set up it was hard. So I'm really proud of the team and just how we conquered every game, took one game at a time and just played our hearts out. But no Stanford's a great team."
Goodman scored 12 points but was the only OSU player in double figures. The Beavers (11-7) finished just 18 for 58 from the field and was just 6 for 26 from beyond the 3-point line.
“They were very disruptive, very active like they've been,” coach Scott Rueck said of the Cardinal. “They're rated the No. 1 defensive team in the country for a reason, and I said before the game I think they're the most complete team in the country. To have the floor leadership that they have, to have the length, the speed, I think they're the fastest team, I haven't seen everybody but it’d be hard to imagine a team that executes with the precision they do at the speed that they do. And tonight they made us pay for everything.”
Stanford also got 20 points from Kianna Williams, 12 from Lexie Hull and 10 from Hannah Jump.
The Cardinal didn’t shoot the ball particularly well — 29 for 75 (38.7%) — but scored in transition to the tune of a 19-0 edge in fastbreak points.
“We've just got to be sharper in all aspects of the game,” Goodman said. “Transition defense is something that we've really been harping on (and) I think we had a little bit of a letdown in this game, obviously. We gave up too many transition buckets and that really hurt us.”
The Beavers were hanging around down 40-30 with 4:30 left in the third after a bucket by Taya Corosdale. But the Cardinal gave up just a Sasha Goforth hoop the rest of the quarter.
Stanford took control in the second quarter. After Goforth buried a 3 to put the Beavers up 16-13 17 seconds into the period, the Cardinal scored the next 13 points and took a 26-16 lead on a 3 by Williams.
Corosdale ended the run with a three but Brink scored twice and Williams hit another 3 for a 33-19 lead.
Ellie Mack closed the half with a three-point play as the Beavers trailed 33-22.
Oregon State was just 3 for 13 in the second quarter and finished the half 8 for 28. Stanford was 7 for 15 in the second and 13 for 35 for the half.
Brink had all 11 of her first-half points in the second quarter.
Taylor Jones picked up two quick fouls and sat the last 5:47 of the half with the Beavers down six when she left.
Both teams started slowly in the first as the Beavers were just 5 for 15 from the field and Stanford 6 for 20 as they settled for a 13-13 tie.
Goodman had eight in the period, hitting two of the Beavers’ three 3-pointers.
If nothing else, Friday’s game shows the Beavers exactly what it will take come NCAA tournament time.
“You play against a good team like Stanford and they capitalize on every single mistake,” Goodman said. “And so going into the tournament that's something that we have to be better at. Like I said, you play against a good team and they're going to capitalize on your mistakes and so that's something that we're going to continue to get better at, continue to grow. And as we continue on with our season you can't make that many mistakes because the teams that are left are all really good teams.”