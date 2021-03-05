OSU women's basketball: Stanford too much as Cardinal overpower Beavers in tourney semis

The Cardinal led by 11 at the half and used a 15-2 run to cap a 22-10 edge in the third quarter to go up 55-32 and turn the game into a rout.

It was the Beavers’ third game in three days and the fourth in six, and all felt like must-win affairs to earn and NCAA tournament berth. That wasn’t used as an excuse, but there was a bit of reality to the situation.

“Stanford played an unbelievable game,” senior point guard Aleah Goodman said. “They played a full 40 minutes and we didn't. But no we did have a … really good stretch but because of how it was set up it was hard. So I'm really proud of the team and just how we conquered every game, took one game at a time and just played our hearts out. But no Stanford's a great team."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Goodman scored 12 points but was the only OSU player in double figures. The Beavers (11-7) finished just 18 for 58 from the field and was just 6 for 26 from beyond the 3-point line.