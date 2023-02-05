Oregon State lost its fourth straight game Sunday, falling 67-48 to Colorado in a Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum.

The Buffaloes made three consecutive 3-pointers early in the first quarter to jump out to an 11-2 lead. Colorado pushed that advantage to 21-6 at the end of the first quarter.

After trailing by as much as 22 points in the second quarter, the Beavers went on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 14. But Oregon State was not able to cut into the deficit any further and did not create any serious challenge in the second half.

Oregon State freshman forward Timea Gardiner made her debut in the starting lineup and scored a team-high 13 points with six rebounds. Raegan Beers had eight points and eight rebounds, and freshman guard Adlee Blacklock made 3 of 4 3-point attempts to finish with nine points.

Oregon State coach Scott Rueck went with a freshman-heavy lineup to start the second half. Gardiner, Beers and Blacklock were joined by fellow freshman Lily Hansford and redshirt junior Noelle Mannen.

Quay Miller and Jaylyn Sherrod each scored 15 points to lead Colorado (18-5, 8-3). Miller also had 19 rebounds to help the Buffaloes dominate the glass. Colorado had 46 total rebounds (including 16 offensive) while Oregon State had 26 total rebounds.

Oregon State will play its next four games on the road, starting with a matchup against No. 14 UCLA at 5 p.m. Friday.