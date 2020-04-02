OSU women's basketball: Slocum enters transfer portal

After sitting out the 2017-18 season due to transfer rules, Slocum started all 34 games in 2018-19 and led the Beavers with 15.4 points per game in 27 minutes. OSU reached the Sweet 16.

The past season, Slocum again started every game and once again led the Beavers in scoring at 14.9 points per game, just ahead of Mikayla Pivec’s 14.8.

The loss is significant for the Beavers, who also lost Pivec, Kat Tudor, Maddie Washington and Janessa Thropay to eligibility.

That leaves Aleah Goodman (senior to be) and Jasmine Simmons (junior to be) as the two returning guards with the most experience.

Sasha Goforth, a five-star guard from Arkansas was already expected to contribute early and will likely be needed even more now. The Beavers also signed another guard in Savannah Samuel and return Noelle Mannen, who was a walk-on last season.

The Beavers should get a healthy Taya Corosdale back in the frontcourt after she missed this past season, which would have been her junior campaign, with a leg injury after playing just two games.

They also return Taylor Jones (6-foot-4), who started all 32 games as a freshman and was recently list No. 8 by ESPN for the top freshmen in the country last season. She averaged 12.3 points and had 60 blocked shots.