OSU women's basketball: Slocum chooses Arkansas for final season

Destiny Slocum is headed to the Southeastern Conference and teaming up with a coach she once committed to in Mike Neighbors.
The former Oregon State point guard will wrap up her career at Arkansas as a graduate transfer, she announced on Twitter on Saturday. The Razorbacks were 24-8 last season and finished third in the conference.
Coach Scott Rueck said the door was open for Slocum, who announced she entered the transfer portal on April 2, to return to Oregon State if she so desired.
Slocum spent two seasons at Oregon State after transferring following her freshman season at Maryland, where she was named the WBCA's national freshman of the year.
She had originally committed to Washington during her junior year of high school before changing her mind and choosing Maryland instead. Neighbors was the coach of the Huskies from 2013-17 and helped UW to the Final Four in 2016. He left for Arkansas following the 2016-17 season.
The Razorbacks, who have not been to the NCAA tournament since 2015, would likely have made the tournament this past season had the season not been cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
After sitting out the 2017-18 season due to transfer rules, Slocum started all 34 games in 2018-19 and led the Beavers with 15.4 points per game in 27 minutes. OSU reached the Sweet 16.
The past season, Slocum again started every game and once again led the Beavers in scoring at 14.9 points per game, just ahead of Mikayla Pivec’s 14.8.
She shot 45.2 percent from the field and 36.8 form beyond the 3-point line in her two seasons with the Beavers.
While Slocum is exiting the program, the Beavers announced earlier this week the addition of graduate transfer Ellie Mack, a forward.
Mack played three years at Bucknell and was the Patriot League's player of the year this past season, when she averaged 15 points and 6.5 rebounds per game as the Bison won a third straight league title.
The Beavers lose five players off last year’s team that went 23-9 — guards Pivec, Kat Tudor and Slocum and forwards Maddie Washington and Janessa Thropay. Pivec was selected by the Atlanta Dream with the first pick of the third round of Friday's WNBA draft.
Aleah Goodman (senior to be) and Jasmine Simmons (junior to be) are the two returning guards with the most experience while Sasha Goforth, a five-star guard from Arkansas will join the fray. The Beavers also signed another guard in Savannah Samuel and return Noelle Mannen, who was a walk-on last season.
The Beavers should get a healthy Taya Corosdale back in the frontcourt after she missed this past season, which would have been her junior campaign, with a leg injury after playing just two games.
They also return Taylor Jones (6-foot-4), who started all 32 games as a freshman and was recently list No. 8 by ESPN for the top freshmen in the country last season. She averaged 12.3 points and had 60 blocked shots.
Kennedy Brown (6-6), another 5-star forward/center, is recovering from an ACL injury and her timetable for a return to the court is not known. She started 23 games before being injured and scored 6.3 points and had 7.6 rebounds a game.
Patricia Morris (6-7), who will be a junior, is also back after getting some playing time late in the season and Jelena Mitrovic (6-9) should be back after missing her first season with a knee injury.
Andrea Aquino (6-9) has yet to be able to play in her first two seasons in the program.
