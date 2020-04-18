OSU women's basketball: Slocum chooses Arkansas for final season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Destiny Slocum is headed to the Southeastern Conference and teaming up with a coach she once committed to in Mike Neighbors.

The former Oregon State point guard will wrap up her career at Arkansas as a graduate transfer, she announced on Twitter on Saturday. The Razorbacks were 24-8 last season and finished third in the conference.

Coach Scott Rueck said the door was open for Slocum, who announced she entered the transfer portal on April 2, to return to Oregon State if she so desired.

Slocum spent two seasons at Oregon State after transferring following her freshman season at Maryland, where she was named the WBCA's national freshman of the year.

She had originally committed to Washington during her junior year of high school before changing her mind and choosing Maryland instead. Neighbors was the coach of the Huskies from 2013-17 and helped UW to the Final Four in 2016. He left for Arkansas following the 2016-17 season.

The Razorbacks, who have not been to the NCAA tournament since 2015, would likely have made the tournament this past season had the season not been cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.