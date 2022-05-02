OSU women's basketball: Shalexxus Aaron transferring to Oregon State

The Oregon State women's basketball team has added its second transfer of the offseason. Shalexxus Aaron, a 6-foot-2 wing from Apple Valley, California, will join Oregon State as a graduate transfer.

Aaron started her collegiate career at USC. She spent four seasons with the Trojans but sat out two of those years due to injury. Her most productive season at USC was her redshirt freshman year in which she played in 29 games and started seven, averaging 6.6 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Aaron transferred to Texas Southern for the 2021-22 season. She started in all 16 games she played this year, averaging 12 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. She shot 32% from beyond the arc and made 86% of her free-throw attempts.

Aaron joins guard Bendu Yeaney as incoming transfers at Oregon State. Yeaney, a Portland native, started her collegiate career at Indiana before playing the past two seasons at Arizona.

Oregon State is restocking a roster which lost key players Ellie Mack, Téa Adams and Emily Codding to graduation and then saw Taya Corosdale, Taylor Jones, Kennedy Brown and Greta Kampschroeder enter the transfer portal.

Corosdale and Brown have announced that they are both transferring to Duke where former Oregon State teammate Aleah Goodman is the director of recruiting and player development. Jones transferred to her home state and will play at Texas, while Kampschroder has announced that she is transferring to Michigan.

The Beavers have a highly rated incoming freshman class led by McDonald's All-Americans Timea Gardiner and Raegan Beers, along with Adlee Blacklock and Lily Hansford.

