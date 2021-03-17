OSU women's basketball: Seminoles navigate season to return to NCAA tourney

Florida State’s path to an eighth straight NCAA women’s basketball tournament appearance was not an easy one to navigate through the pandemic season of 2020-21.
The Seminoles played the season under interim coach Brooke Wycoff after head coach Sue Semrau announced in September she was taking a leave of absence to care for her mother, who was battling ovarian cancer.
Florida State also had to go on pause and had seven games canceled and 15 rescheduled but still managed to go 10-8, including a 68-59 home win over Louisville on Feb. 21.
The Seminoles finished tied for fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference with Syracuse and earned the No. 4 seed to the conference tournament. The teams met in the quarterfinals with Syracuse winning it at the buzzer.
"What we've all endured this year with all the uncertainty — the highs and lows of shutdowns and the wins and losses that we went through, it does mean more," Wyckoff said.
"It's surreal that we made it through, and nobody expected this team to do much. They proved that it was a lot we could do, and we are excited."
No. 9 seed Florida State has advanced to the second round of the tournament the past seven seasons and will look to keep that streak alive against No. 8 seed Oregon State when they meet for the second time in the postseason at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in San Marcos, Texas.
The Seminoles won the previous meeting, topping the Beavers (11-7) 66-53 in the Sweet 16 of the 2017 tournament in Stockton, California.
Wycoff was an assistant on that team and said the Beavers haven’t changed much in their approach since that game.
"They have some talented guards, and they shoot over 40% from the three-point line," Wyckoff said. “They've always had a couple of bigs, and now they have a bunch of bigs.
"In terms of the makeup of their team and how they like to play, they're similar and just a little bit bigger."
Florida State is led by 5-foot-11 redshirt junior guard Bianca Jackson, who averages 13.9 points and 3.7 assists per game. Morgan Jones, a 6-2 junior guard, chips in 13.3 points and leads the team with 6.3 rebounds a game. Jones was a first-team all-ACC selection as well as making the five-player all-defense team.
Courtney Weber, a 5-10 junior guard, is the third Seminoles player in double figures at 11.8 per game.
Valencia Myers, a 6-3 junior forward, adds 8.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game and Sammie Puisis, a 6-1 sophomore guard, chips in 7.0 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest.
As a team, the Seminoles are scoring 65.5 points while allowing 64.8 per game. The defense has limited the opposition to 29.8% shooting from beyond the 3-point line, an area that is sure to be tested by Oregon State as the Beavers are shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc, second in Division I.
The rebounding battle should be one to watch as the teams are fairly equal. Florida State averages 37.1 per game while giving up 36.5. OSU pulls down 38.2 and gives up 36.8.
Oregon State should have a height advantage with five active payers listed at 6-3 or taller. Florida State has three players 6-2 or taller.
Taylor Jones, Oregon State’s 6-4 center, should have an advantage down low. She is averaging 11.9 points and 9.1 rebounds. Aleah Goodman enters the NCAA tournament as the Beavers’ leader in points (16.1) and assists (4.8) as she was an all-Pac-12 team selection along with Jones.
True freshmen Talia von Oelhoffen (12.5 points) and Sasha Goforth (11.7) give the Beavers four players averaging in double figures.
“They’re a really good basketball team and we’ll have our work cut out for us, but we’re super excited about the opportunity to go see what happens,” Wycoff said.
Added Puisis: “Missing last year was a huge bummer. This year with everything going on including COVID, it’s awesome that we’re able to be in this tournament. We have a great seed. This is what Florida State always does — we’re always in a great position. The last eight times we’ve been in it. This is what Florida State does and we’re ready to get started.”