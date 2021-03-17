OSU women's basketball: Seminoles navigate season to return to NCAA tourney

Florida State’s path to an eighth straight NCAA women’s basketball tournament appearance was not an easy one to navigate through the pandemic season of 2020-21.

The Seminoles played the season under interim coach Brooke Wycoff after head coach Sue Semrau announced in September she was taking a leave of absence to care for her mother, who was battling ovarian cancer.

Florida State also had to go on pause and had seven games canceled and 15 rescheduled but still managed to go 10-8, including a 68-59 home win over Louisville on Feb. 21.

The Seminoles finished tied for fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference with Syracuse and earned the No. 4 seed to the conference tournament. The teams met in the quarterfinals with Syracuse winning it at the buzzer.

"What we've all endured this year with all the uncertainty — the highs and lows of shutdowns and the wins and losses that we went through, it does mean more," Wyckoff said.

"It's surreal that we made it through, and nobody expected this team to do much. They proved that it was a lot we could do, and we are excited."