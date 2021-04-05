OSU women's basketball: Samuel reportedly enters transfer portal

For the second time in a week, the Oregon State women’s basketball team has lost a first-year player to the transfer portal.

According to a report on Twitter, 6-foot-1 freshman guard Savannah Samuel has entered the transfer portal. Fellow freshman Sasha Goforth announced on March 29 that she was leaving the program and returned home to Fayetteville to play for Arkansas.

Samuel, from Woodstock Georgia, played in 19 games, averaging 11.5 minutes and 3.4 points per game.

The Beavers have now lost guards Goforth, Samuel, Jasmine Simmons and Aleah Goodman off last year’s team. Simmons decided to return home to Australia after three seasons with the Beavers while Goodman declared for the WNBA draft after playing four seasons.

Another guard, Ana Teresa Faustino, also left midseason.

The Beavers are down to just two guards on the roster — freshman Talia von Oelhoffen, who joined the program in mid-January, and Noelle Mannen. They will be joined by Greta Kampschroeder, a five-star McDonald’s All-American this past high school season.

