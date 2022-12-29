OSU women's basketball: Rebuilt Trojans will provide a test for Oregon State

Shalexxus Aaron knew this game was coming. When Oregon State hosts USC on Friday night, Aaron will be going up against a program where she spent four years before transferring to Texas Southern for a year and then joining the Beavers.

“Well first, it’s always love,” Aaron said. “I think it’s the same as any other game. Obviously, it’s fun playing against your alma mater or a school that you went to before. But it’s just competing. It’s us against them. USC’s a really good school, a really good team."

Unfortunately for Oregon State (8-4, 0-1 Pac-12 Conference), Aaron won’t be able to provide any special insight into her former team. There is a different coaching staff in place as Lindsay Gottlieb is in her second year as head coach, and the roster has been almost completely turned over. Only three current Trojans were on the team when Aaron was at the school.

“Most people I know left,” Aaron said.

Gottlieb relied heavily on the transfer portal during the offseason, bringing in six new players.

Kadi Sissoko, a 6-foot-2 forward who transferred to USC from Minnesota, leads the Trojans in scoring at 16.4 points per game and is their second-leading rebounder.

Graduate transfer Destiny Littleton helped South Carolina win the national championship in 2022. A 5-foot-9 guard, Littleton was the 2017 California Gatorade Player of the Year. She is averaging 12.3 points and 4.5 assists per game for the Trojans.

They join Rayah Marshall, a 6-foot-4 sophomore wing, who is averaging 13 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

“Rayah Marshall is obviously a very good player and then they’ve got great guards. Right now, they are a defensive-oriented team as well. I think they’re one of the top defenses in the league,” OSU assistant coach Jonas Chatterton said. “We know we’re going to have to handle the ball and accept pressure and take it on, and then do a great job on one of those big kids.”

USC (10-2, 0-1) lost to rival UCLA 59-56 in its conference opener. The Trojans’ other loss was against Texas, which defeated USC 62-48 in a game played in Dallas.

Aaron had one of her best games of the season Tuesday in the Beavers’ 89-52 victory over North Carolina Central, matching her Oregon State high with 17 points and making 3 of 8 3-point attempts.

Aaron and her fellow transfer this offseason, Bendu Yeaney, have experience in Pac-12 play. Oregon State’s freshmen have just one Pac-12 game under their belts, a 75-67 loss at Oregon on Dec. 11.

“With a young team, obviously, it’s experience. But we’ve had experience, I mean we’ve played against Iowa, we’ve played against Duke, played against these really big schools and so for us it’s just learning quickly. The freshmen are doing a really good job with that,” Aaron said. “For us, it’s going out there and playing like Oregon State does. Playing hard and playing our game.”

The Beavers were without starting center Jelena Mitrovic on Tuesday, but she will be on the floor against the Trojans. She was held out as a precaution after the two games at the Maui Classic.

Freshman Raegan Beers dominated the paint in Mitrovic’s absence, scoring 27 points and grabbing 10 rebounds against the Eagles. Guard Talia von Oelhoffen also had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Last year’s meeting between Oregon State and USC at Gill Coliseum was one of the best Pac-12 games of the season. The Beavers won 63-61 in overtime in the only scheduled game between the teams last season.